Housing lottery closing soon for eight units at Bryant Avenue Apartments, rent at $3,050

A housing lottery for eight units at 1515 and 1527 Bryant Ave. in Charlotte Gardens will be coming to a close on Monday, Oct. 6.

This 7-story residential development makes up Bryant Avenue Apartments, which features 12 total residences, with four being at market rate.

All eight units set aside are intended for those earning 130% and with an asset limit of $210,600. They are one-bedroom units and have a monthly rent of $3,050. Up to three people are allowed to reside in each unit, as long as the annual combined household income adds up to between $111,360-$189,540.

Amenities available at Bryant Avenue Apartments include intercommunication devices in the units, bike storage lockers for $30 a month, a recreation room, a recycling center, an accessible entrance and, for at least one of the buildings, an elevator. The property is smoke-free. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, hot water and heat.

There are multiple outlets of mass transportation near Bryant Avenue Apartments. This includes the 174th Street and Freeman Street subway stations, which both provide service for the 2 and 5 trains, as well as the Elder Avenue and Whitlock Avenue subway stations, which service the 6 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx4, Bx4A, Bx11, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx27 and Bx35 lines.

Some of the other notable features within close proximity to Bryant Avenue Apartments include the Bronx River Greenway, Crotona Park, Starlight Park, the Samuel Seabury Playground and P.S. 66 School of Higher Expectations.

Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C. designed Bryant Avenue Apartments.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Bryant Avenue Apartments must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 6. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Bryant Avenue Apartments, c/o Ibis Advisors, 1514 Seminole St., Unit G, Bronx, NY 10461.