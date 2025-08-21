Housing lottery closing soon for six units in Norwood, rent at $2,506

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery will end on Sep. 2 for six units in the 11-story residential building at 33 Bedford Park Blvd. in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

The building has 19 residences, with 13 being at market rate. The other six units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

All six affordable residences are one-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $2,506. Up to three people are allowed to live in each unit. Each household must combine to earn an annual income that ranges from $91,543-$189,540.

Amenities available within each unit include air-conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, washers, dryers, energy-efficient appliances, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, intercommunication devices, high-end appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove and heat.

The building also features security cameras, an elevator, package lockers, bike storage lockers and an accessible entrance. This is a smoke-free and pet-friendly property. Additionally, the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, which services the B and D trains, and the Bedford Park Boulevard-Lehman College subway station, which has access to the 4 train, are located within walking distance of the property.

In addition to the subway stations, there is convenient access to mass transportation through nearby bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx10, Bx22, Bx25, Bx26, Bx28, Bx34, Bx36, Bx38, BxM4, 4, 20 and 21 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 33 Bedford Park Blvd. include the Mosholu Playground, the Academy of Mount St. Ursula and Lehman College.

The building was designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio. New York Home Contractors developed the structure.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 33 Bedford Park Blvd. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sep. 2. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 33 Bedford Park Boulevard Apartments, c/f Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.