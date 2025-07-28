Housing lottery closing soon for 11 units in Mount Hope building with rents starting at $2,027

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

Time is ticking away to enter a housing lottery for 11 affordable units at 66 E. 177th St. in Mount Hope of the Bronx that will end on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

This 12-story residential building has 55 residences, 44 of which are market rate. The 11 set aside are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Four of the units set aside are studios. They have a monthly rent of $2,027. No more than two people can reside in each of these units. The combined annual income for each household must range from $76,595-$103,680.

Five one-bedroom units have been set aside, with a monthly rent of $2,167. Up to three people can live in these units, as long as they combine to earn $82,389-$116,640 annually.

The last two residences set aside are two-bedroom units. The rent for these units is $2,585 a month. As many as five people can live in these units. The annual household income must add up to $99,395-$140,000 among the residents.

Each unit features energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, intercommunication devices, and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops, and finishes. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the stove and air conditioning. However, heat and hot water are included in the rent.

Additional features available to residents include laundry service, bike storage lockers, security cameras, an elevator, and an accessible entrance. The building is smoke-free. While pets are not allowed, exceptions can be made for service animals. The area has a pedestrian-friendly walk score.

There are several train stations and bus stops for mass transportation nearby. The train stations in the area include the Tremont Train Station, the Tremont Avenue subway station, which are on the B and D lines, and the 176th Street and Mount Eden Avenue subway stations, both of which are stops on the 4 line. There are bus stops close to the property for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx15, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41-SBS, Bx42 and BxM4 lines.

Multiple schools are also located within close proximity to the property. These include P.S. 109 Sedgwick, P.S. 70 The Max Schoenfeld School, I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade and I.S. 232 The Alexander Macombs Junior High School. Other nearby features include Richman (Echo) Park, the Galileo Playground, the Morton Playground and the Sedgwick Library.