City launches lottery for senior apartments in the Bronx

The city has opened a new housing lottery for low-income seniors in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, offering 25 affordable apartments at the newly constructed Fischer Senior Apartments.

Located at 97 W. 169th St., the 9-story building includes 105 total residences, with 80 units set at market rate and 25 designated as affordable under the Section 8 housing program. Eligible applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older.

The 25 affordable units are all one-bedroom apartments, and each unit can accommodate up to three people. Monthly rent will be capped at 30% of the household’s adjusted gross income, and applicants must meet Section 8 income eligibility requirements, with a maximum annual income of $72,900. There is also an asset limit of $81,000.

The housing complex is being developed through a partnership between the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the Homeless Housing Assistance Program (HHAP), under the Senior Affordable Rental Apartment (SARA) Program. HHAP is administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA).

The building is also designed to provide permanent, affordable housing for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, including formerly homeless individuals and people with disabilities. In addition to housing, the development will offer on-site supportive services to help residents live independently and age with dignity.

Amenities available within each unit include air-conditioning and intercommunication devices. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove.

Other amenities available at the property include a shared laundry room, a community center, a senior center, a recreation room, an outdoor terrace, an elevator, security cameras, an accessible entrance and an on-site resident manager. The building is also smoke-free and pet-friendly.

On-site caregivers will be able to offer residents supervision, reminders and assistance. They can also provide activities and prepare meals for the residents. Additionally, the building staff members can help the residents get and maintain mental and medical healthcare and counseling, as well as assist them in managing their finances and paying rent.

There are multiple sources of mass transportation located within close proximity to Fischer Senior Apartments. Among the nearby subway stations are the Mount Eden Avenue, the two 167th Street stations and the two 170th Street stations. The 4 train runs at Mount Eden Avenue, one of the 167th Street stations and one of the 170th Street stations, while the B and D trains run at the other 167th Street and 170th Street stations. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx11, Bx13, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32, Bx35 and Bx36 lines.

Some of the development’s notable features include access to the Harlem River, the Dred Scott Bird Sanctuary, Highbridge Park, the Merriam Playground, the Bridge Playground, the Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park North Playground, the Sedgwick Playground, the Bronx Academy of Promise Charter School, P.S. 11X Highbridge and the Highbridge Green School.

The building was designed by Shakespeare Gordon Studio. The West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing is the developer.

Applicants are required to meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Aug. 25. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Fischer Senior Apartments, c/o K&G Upright, P.O. Box 667, Yonkers, NY 10704.