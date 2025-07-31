Housing lottery launches for 212 units in Wakefield Yards, rent starts at $465

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

An affordable housing lottery has launched for 212 units at the Wakefield Yards mixed-use building, located at 4641 Furman Ave. in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.

The 11-story building has 251 total residences, with 39 being at market rate. Of the 212 units set aside, 25 are intended for those earning 30% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $48,600, another 63 are for those making 50% of the area median income and with a $81,000 asset limit, 30 are meant for people making 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200 and the last 94 are for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Three studios at 30% of the area median income have a monthly rent of $465. These units are intended for no more than two people. The required combined annual income among the residents must add up to $19,235-$38,880.

There are 11 one-bedroom units at 30% of the area median income, which cost $591 a month in rent. Up to three people can live in one-bedroom units. The annual income for each household must combine to be between $24,000 and $43,740.

Ten of the two-bedroom units set aside at 30% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. These units can house up to five people and have a monthly rent of $700. Residents of these units must combine to earn $28,938-$52,500 a year.

The last residence at 30% of the area median income is a three-bedroom unit, capable of housing as many as seven people. The rent is $800 a month and the required combined annual income must range from $33,532-$60,270.

Twelve of the units at 50% of the area median income are studios, with a monthly rent of $866. The combined household income must total $32,983-$64,800.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom units each account for 24 of the residences at 50% of the area median income. The one-bedroom units have a monthly rent of $1,092 and a required annual household income of $41,178-$72,900. The two-bedroom units cost $1,301 a month in rent and require each household to make $49,543-$87,500 a year.

Three three-bedroom units are available for those earning 50% of the area median income. The monthly rent is $1,494. Each household must earn $57,326-$100,450 cumulatively a year.

Just one studio has been set aside at 60% of the area median income. The monthly rent for the unit is $1,066. The one or two residences must be making a total of $39,840-$77,760 a year.

Another 14 of the residences at 60% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. The rent is $1,342 a month and the combined household income must range from $49,749-$87,480.

Two-bedroom units account for 13 of those at 60% of the area median income. These units cost $1,601 a month. Each household must be making $59,829-$105,000 combined among the residents.

Two more of the residences at 60% of the area median income are three-bedroom units, with a monthly rent of $1,841. These households must have residents who combine to earn $69,223-$120,540 a year.

Ten studios have been set aside at 80% of the area median income. The rent for these units is $1,395 a month. The annual income must be between $51,120 and $103,680.

Forty-one of the residences are one-bedroom units, which are 80% of the area median income. These units have a monthly rent of $1,710 and are meant for households that combine to earn $62,366-$116,640 in annual income.

Another 34 units at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,115. Each household must have a total annual income of $77,452-$140,000.

The last nine units at 80% of the area median income are three-bedroom. The rent there is $2,534 a month and the required annual household income is $92,983-$160,720.

Amenities available within each unit in Wakefield Yards include air conditioning, high-speed internet, and high-end kitchen appliances. The landlord provides heat and hot water for each residence, but tenants are responsible for electricity. The building also features bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a recreation room, an outdoor rooftop terrace, an elevator, and outdoor areas, including a green space.

Wakefield Yards offers convenient access to mass transportation. It is located a short walk away from the Wakefield-241st Street subway station, which services the 2 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx16, Bx39, BxM11, 40, 41, 42 and 43 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Wakefield Playground and P.S. 16 Wakefield.

Wakefield Yards was designed by Aufgang Architects. Radson Development developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Wakefield Yards must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sep. 23. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Wakefield Yards, c/o Housing Line, Inc., 109 E. 9th St., Ground Floor, New York, NY 10003.