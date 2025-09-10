Housing lottery closing soon for 12 units in Highbridge, rent starts at $761

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery will be coming to a close on Sept. 18 for 12 units in an 11-story mixed-use building at 78 W. 170th St. in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building has 39 total residences, with 27 being at market rate. All 12 units set aside are one-bedroom units that can each house up to three people, with the required median income ranging from 40%-130% and the asset limit from $64,800-$210,600.

Four of the units are intended for those earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $64,800. The rent for these units is $761 a month and the required combined annual income among the residents must total $35,486-$58,320.

Another four units are available for people earning 70% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $113,400. The monthly rent for these residences is $1,511. Each household must be earning $61,200-$102,060 annually.

Two units are for people who make 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600. The monthly rent is $1,762 and the household income must add up to $69,806-$116,640 a year.

The last two units are available to those making 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600. These units have a monthly rent of $2,545 and require each household to have a combined annual income ranging from $96,652-$189,540.

Each unit has a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, intercommunication devices and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including hot water, the electric stove and heat. Smoking is allowed inside the units. Residents are also allowed to have one pet that weighs less than 50 pounds. Aggressive breeds are not allowed.

Other amenities available at the property include a shared laundry room, secure bike storage lockers, private storage, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees may apply for the bike and private storage.

There are multiple outlets of mass transportation within close proximity to the property. This includes the 170th Street subway station, which provides access to the 4 train, as well as bus stops for the Bx11, Bx13, Bx18A, Bx18B and Bx35 lines. There are also multiple schools nearby, including Zeta Bronx Mount Eden Elementary School, P.S. 11X The Highbridge School, P.S. 294 The Walton Avenue School, AECI 2, the Sacred Heart School and the Bronx Academy of Promise Charter School. Other notable features in the area include Highbridge Park, Corporal Irwin Fischer Park and the Merriam Playground.

The building was designed by Rogers Architects PLLC. Anthony Milohnic developed the building, under the 76-78 West 170th Street LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 78 W. 170th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sep. 18. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to The Grant, c/o Affordable for NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 505, Brooklyn, NY 11205.