Housing lottery launches for 69 units in Norwood mixed-use building, rent starts at $698

One of the two-bedroom units at 3118 Webster Ave. in Norwood.

An affordable housing lottery is underway for 69 units at 3118 Webster Ave. in the Norwood neighborhood of the Bronx.

This 11-story, mixed-use building features 109 total residences, with 40 being at market rate. Among the 69 units set aside, 35 are intended for those earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $64,800, another 12 for those earning 60% of the area median income with an asset limit of $97,200 and 22 for those earning 80% of the area median income with an asset limit of $129,600.

One of the units at 40% of the area median income is a studio, which can house no more than two people. The monthly rent is $698. The household must be combining to earn $27,738-$51,840 annually.

There are 12 one-bedroom units at 40% of the area median income. They cost $882 a month in rent. Up to three people can live in each unit, as long as they collectively earn $34,595-$58,320 a year.

Another 16 units at 40% of the area median income are two-bedroom. They have monthly rents of $1,046. These units can fit households of up to five people. The required annual income for each household must add up to $41,692-$70,000.

The last three units at 40% of the area median income are three-bedroom units, which are capable of housing as many as seven people. The monthly rent for these units is $1,197 and the required annual household income is $48,309-$80,360.

There is one studio among the units set aside at 60% of the area median income. Its monthly rent is $1,122 and the household income must range from $42,275-$77,760 a year.

Five of the residences set aside at 60% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which cost $1,411 a month in rent. Those living in each unit must have an annual income that adds up to $52,732-$87,480.

Four more of the residences at 60% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. The rent is $1,682 a month and the required household income is $63,498-$105,000 a year.

The final two units set aside at 60% of the area median income are three-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $1,931. Each household must have residents who combine to make $73,475-$120,540 a year.

Ten of the units at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom. They each have a monthly rent of $1,888 and require the households’ inhabitants to make $69,086-$116,640 a year.

Another ten of the units at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom, which cost $2,349 a month in rent. The annual income among each household must range from $86,366-$140,000.

The last two residences at 80% of the area median income are three-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $2,776. These households must be making $102,446-$160,720 in annual income.

Amenities available within each unit include a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, high-speed internet, charging outlets with USB ports, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-end countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. While pets are not permitted, exceptions can be made for service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove. Electric heating and hot water are included in the cost of rent.

The building also features bike storage lockers, package lockers, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, a community center, outdoor areas, a green space, security cameras, security guards, an elevator and an accessible entrance. This is a smoke-free building. The area has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with paths for jogging, walking and biking nearby.

There is access to multiple forms of mass transportation in the area. This includes the Norwood subway station, which provides service for the D train, the Mosholu Parkway and Bedford Park Boulevard-Lehman College subway stations, which both service the 4 train, the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, which services the B and D trains, the Gun Hill Road, Burke Avenue and Allerton Avenue subway stations, which each service the 2 and 5 trains, and the Botanical Garden and Williams Bridge train stations, which provide service for the Harlem line.

Several bus stops can also be found within close proximity to the property for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx10, Bx16, Bx25, Bx26, Bx28, Bx34, Bx38, Bx39, Bx41, Bx41-SBS, BxM4 and BxM11 lines.

This building is also situated near multiple schools, including the QSAC School in the Bronx for Students with Autism, P.S./M.S. 20 P.O. George J. Werdann III, Fordham Preparatory School and the Academy of Mount St. Ursula.

Some of the other notable nearby features include the New York Botanical Garden, Bronx Park and the Williamsbridge Oval.

The mixed-use building at 3118 Webster Ave. was designed by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects. The Doe Fund and Urban Builders Collaborative developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 3118 Webster Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 21. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 3118 Webster Avenue Apartments, c/o CGMR Compliance Partners, 3118 Webster Ave., The Bronx, NY 10467.