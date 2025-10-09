Housing lottery underway for 55 units at Mosholu Concourse Apartments in Bedford Park, rent starts at $1,604

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for all 55 units at Mosholu Concourse Apartments, which was originally constructed in 1925 and is comprised of two 5-story residential buildings at 220 E. 197th St. and 15 W. Mosholu Pkwy. N. in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx.

All of the units, which are newly renovated, have been set aside for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200.

One-bedroom units will account for 41 of the apartments in the housing lottery. They each have monthly rents of $1,604. Between one and three people are allowed to live in each unit. The required combined annual household income must range from $58,698-$87,480.

Nine of the apartments are two-bedroom units. They cost $1,907 a month in rent. Up to five people can live in each unit. Each household must be earning $70,286-$105,000 a year.

The last five apartments are three-bedroom units, with a monthly rent of $2,189. As many as seven people can live in these units, as long as they earn $81,155-$120,540 combined in annual income.

All appliances within each unit at Mosholu Concourse Apartments are energy-efficient. This includes the air conditioning, heating, fridge and stove. Residents are allowed to have pets, as long as they weigh no more than 40 pounds. No pet deposits are required. Gas for heating and hot water is included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove.

There are 24/7 security cameras at the apartment complex, as well as an accessible entrance with a Brivo Access key system. Smoking is not allowed inside the apartment buildings.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Mosholu Concourse Apartments must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 5. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Mosholu Concourse Apts., c/o Fordham Bedford Housing Corporation, 2751 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10468.