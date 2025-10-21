Housing lottery launches for 23 units in Belmont, rent starts at $2,539

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 23 units in the 8-story residential building at 16 Wade Square in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building contains 74 total residences, with 58 being at market rate. The 16 units set aside are all intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600. Five of the units set aside are studios. They have a monthly rent of $2,539. No more than two people can live in each unit, and they must be earning $87,052-$168,480 collectively a year.

Six more apartments are one-bedroom units, with a rent of $2,599 a month. Up to three people can live in these units. The required annual income for each household must range from $89,109-$189,540.

There are five two-bedroom units. They cost $2,899 a month in rent. As many as five people can reside in one of these units, as long as they combine to make $99,395-$227,500 a year.

Another six of the apartments are three-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $3,618. Up to seven people can live in one of these units. The combined annual household income must add up to $124,046-$261,170.

The last unit set aside is a four-bedroom unit, costing $3,879 a month in rent. It is capable of fitting up to nine people. The residents must be earning $132,995-$294,840 in combined annual income.

Each unit at 16 Wade Square has hardwood floors, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. While no pets are allowed, exceptions can be made for service animals.

Hot water and heat are included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove. Additional fees apply for the high-speed internet and cable or satellite TV.

Other amenities there include assigned parking garages, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a community center, a party room, a recreation room, storage, security cameras, gated access, a recycling center, an on-site resident manager, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

Additional fees apply for the parking garages. Smoking is not allowed in the building. The area has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with jogging/walking/biking paths nearby.

There is nearby access to mass transportation at the Tremont subway station, which provides service for the Harlem line, the 183rd Street station, which provides service for the 4 train, and the Tremont Avenue and 182nd-183rd Street station, which provides service for the B and D trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx9, Bx12, Bx12+, Bx15, Bx17, Bx19, Bx22, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41+, Bx42, 60, 61 and 62 lines.

Some of the other notable features within close proximity to the property include the Bronx Zoo, the Quarry Ballfields, Walter Gladwin Park, Richman (Echo) Park, the Thorpe Family Playground, Columbus Square, the Belmont Playground, P.S. 57 The Crescent School and the School of Science and Applied Learning.

The building was designed by A/R Environetics Architects and developed by Spaxel.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 16 Wade Square must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 15. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 16 Wade Square Apartments, c/o MGNY, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.