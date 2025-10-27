Housing lottery launches for 40 units for older adults at Stevenson Senior Residences in Clason Point

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for those at least 62 years of age, with 40 units available at the Stevenson Senior Residences, located at 1841 Seward Ave., in Clason Point.

The building features 117 units, with 77 at market rate. The 40 units set aside are intended for older adults who make 50% of the area median income.

All 40 units are studios. Up to two people can live in each unit, as long as one of them is at least 62 years old and the combined annual income does not eclipse $64,800. If just one person is living in a unit, their annual income cannot exceed $56,700. The monthly rent for each unit will equate to 30% of a tenant’s monthly income.

Stevenson Senior Residences is being built as part of New York City’s Senior Affordable Rental Apartments (SARA) Program, as well as through the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program.

Each unit at Stevenson Senior Residences will feature high-end kitchen appliances, high-speed internet and cable or satellite TV.

Up to two pets are allowed per unit, with some breed restrictions. They must combine to weigh no more than 100 pounds. Pet deposits are not required. Heat and water are included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove.

Other amenities available at the property include a shared laundry room, a community center, an outdoor terrace, a gymnasium, an on-site resident manager, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed in the building. The surrounding area also has a pedestrian-friendly walk score.

The property is within close proximity to a ferry and water taxi. Another convenient form of mass transportation available is the bus, with bus stops in the area for the Bx5, Bx27, Bx36 and Bx39 lines.

There are also schools nearby, including P.S. 107, P.S. 138 The Samuel Randall School, P.S. 182, P.S. 69 Journey Prep School, Gotham Collaborative High School and Pathways to Graduation.

Some of the other notable features near this property include the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center, the Soundview Library, Soundview Park, Pugsley Creek Park and the P.O. Serrano Playground.

Camber Property Group developed Stevenson Senior Residences. WXY Architecture + Urban Design collaborated with NV5 to design the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Stevenson Senior Residences must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 19. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Stevenson Senior Residences, c/o Infinite Horizons LLC, 521 W. 146th St., PO Box 592, New York, NY 10031.