Housing lottery closing soon for three units in Eastchester, rent starts at $2,075

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

An affordable housing lottery for three units at 2135 Reeds Mill Ln. in the Eastchester neighborhood of the Bronx will be coming to a close on Friday, Nov. 7.

The 3-story residential building has 11 total units, with 8 being at market rate. The three units set aside are all intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

One of the apartments set aside is a one-bedroom unit. It has a monthly rent of $2,075. Up to three people can live in this unit, as long as they combine to earn $79,646-$116,640 a year.

The other two apartments are two-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $2,423. As many as five people can reside in each of these units. The required combined annual household income is $96,412-$140,000.

Each unit in this apartment building has energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

Residents are allowed to have cats. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities at the property include assigned covered parking spaces and security cameras. Additional fees apply for the assigned parking spaces. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

The property is within close proximity to the Baychester Avenue and Eastchester-Dyre Avenue subway stations, which both provide service for the 5 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx16, Bx23, Bx25, Bx28, Bx30, Bx31, Bx38, BxM7, Q50, 50, 60, 61 and 62 lines.

Other notable nearby features include the Northeast Bronx YMCA, the Co-op City Community Center, the Edenwald Library, Seton Falls Park, the Edenwald Playground, P.S. 11 Seton Falls Elementary School, P.S. 112 Bronxwood, One World Middle School at Edenwald, P.723X and Cardinal Spellman High School.

Gerald J. Caliendo Architects designed this apartment building. Yaron Ziegel of 2137 Reeds Mill Lane LLC developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2135 Reeds Mill Ln. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 7. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2135 Reeds Mill Lane Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.