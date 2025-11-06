Housing lottery launches for 60 units at Inkwell residential building in Concourse, rent starts at $1,974

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched an affordable housing lottery for 60 units at Inkwell, a 9-story residential building at 586 Gerard Ave. in Concourse.

Inkwell has 200 total residential units, with 140 at market rate. Of the 60 set aside, 40 are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600, while the other 20 are for people earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

One-bedroom units account for 28 of the residences set aside at 80% of the area median income. The monthly rent for each of these units is $1,974. No more than three people can reside in one of these units. The combined annual household income must add up to $74,195-$116,640.

The other 12 apartments at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. Rent is $2,351 a month for these apartments. As many as five people are allowed to live in a unit, as long as they combine to earn $89,315-$140,000 a year.

There are 14 one-bedroom units set aside at 130% of the area median income. They each cost $3,150 a month in rent. The required annual income among the up to three residents of a unit must total $114,515-$189,540.

The last six apartments at meant for those at 130% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, costing $3,550 a month in rent. Each residence must have people living there who combine to make $130,423-$227,500 a year.

Units at Inkwell are equipped with washers and dryers. Hot water is included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove and heat.

Amenities available to residents of Inkwell include a garage for covered parking, electric car charging stations, bike storage lockers, a shared card-operated laundry room, a gym, a community center, which features community events and classes, a media room, a party room, a recreation room, a business center, storage, family amenities and outdoor areas.

The property is pet-friendly. Pets are subject to a pet deposit. A dog washing station is also available at Inkwell. Additional fees apply for all these amenities.

Inkwell is located just blocks away from the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station, which provides service for the 2, 4 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx13 and Bx19 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to Inkwell include Franz Sigel Park, Mill Pond Park, Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School, P.S. 723X, Careers in Sports High School, Bronx Leadership Academy II High School, KIPP NYC College Prep High School’s Gerard Campus and Hostos Community College.

Issac and Stern Architects designed Inkwell. The building was developed by the Karten Organization under the SB Gerard Avenue LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Inkwell must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 7. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Inkwell, c/o Housing Line, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.