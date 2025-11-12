Housing lottery underway for 39 units in Tremont residential building, rent starts at $2,535

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 39 units at 1824 Anthony Ave. in Tremont.

The 9-story residential building has 128 total housing units, with 89 being at market rate. All 39 of the units set aside are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Nine of the units set aside are studios. They each have monthly rents of $2,525. No more than two people are allowed to live in one of these units. The required annual income for each household must total $90,720-$168,480.

Ten of the apartments in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units, which cost $2,635 per month in rent. Up to three people can reside in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn $94,698-$189,540 a year.

The last 20 apartments are two-bedroom units. They cost $2,888 a month in rent. As many as five people can occupy one of these units. The annual household income must add up to $104,846-$227,500.

Each apartment at 1824 Anthony Ave. features energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, hardwood floors, cable or satellite TV, high-speed internet, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

Heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove.

Additional amenities available to residents of 1824 Anthony Ave. include garages for covered parking, bike storage lockers, a rooftop terrace, security cameras, a recycling center, a virtual doorman, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply for the covered parking garages. Smoking is not allowed at the property. Tenants are not allowed to have pets, with the exception of service animals.

There is convenient access to multiple forms of mass transportation. This includes the Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, as well as the Tremont Avenue and 174th Street-175th Street subway stations, which provide service for the B and D trains, and the 176th Street and Burnside Avenue subway stations, which provide service for the 4 train. There are also bus stops nearby for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx15, Bx17, Bx32, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41+, Bx42 and BxM4 lines.

Multiple notable outdoor areas are near the property, contributing to a pedestrian-friendly walk score. Some of these outdoor areas include Richman (Echo) Park, Walter Gladwin Park, Crotona Park and Claremont Park.

Several schools can be found within close proximity to 1824 Anthony Ave., including P.S. 70 The Max Schoenfeld School, I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade Academies, I.S. 339, Validus Preparatory Academy and Bronx Preparatory Charter School.