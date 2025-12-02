Housing lottery closing soon for 15 units for seniors in Parkchester, rent starts at $1,945

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

Time is winding down for seniors to sign up for an affordable housing lottery for one of the 15 available units at 1353 Castle Hill Ave. in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx before the Dec. 18 deadline.

The 6-story mixed-use building features 32 total housing units for seniors, with 17 at market rate. Among the 15 set aside in the housing lottery for those at least 62 years of age, ten are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600, while the other five are meant for people earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Three of the units at 80% of the area median income are studios, which can house no more than two people. The monthly rent for these units is $1,945. Each household must be earning $72,995-$103,680 a year.

Five of the apartments at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which cost $2,051 a month in rent. Up to three people can reside in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn $78,823-$116,640 in annual income.

The last two apartments at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can fit as many as five people. The rent is $2,392 a month. Those living in one of these units must combine to make $95,349-$140,000 a year.

One studio is available at 130% of the area median income. It has a monthly rent of $2,705. The resident or residents living here must have an annual income that ranges from $99,052-$168,480.

Two one-bedroom units are among those set aside for people earning 130% of the area median income. Rent for these units is $2,800 a month, with a required household income of $104,503-$189,540.

Two-bedroom units account for the last two apartments set aside at 130% of the area median income. These units each have a monthly rent of $3,065. The combined annual household income must add up to $118,423-$227,500.

Each unit has energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water. At least one of the residents of each household must be at least 62 years of age.

Some of the other amenities available at 1353 Castle Hill Ave. include a shared laundry room, a fitness center, a recreation room, storage and an elevator. Additional fees apply for the fitness center, recreation room and storage. Smoking is not allowed at this property.

There are multiple notable outdoor areas near the property, including Bronx Unionport Parkchester Park, the Caserta Playground, the Castle Hill Playground and the Haviland Playground. Additionally, the St. Raymond High School for Boys is also within close proximity to 1353 Castle Hill Ave.

The Westchester Square-East Tremont Avenue, Zerega Avenue and Parkchester subway stations, which all provide service for the 6 train, are also located nearby. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx4, Bx4A, Bx21, Bx22, Bx31, Bx36, Bx39, BxM6 and Q44+ lines.

Gino Longo is the designer of the mixed-use building. It is being developed by Anthony DeRosa.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 1353 Castle Hill Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 18. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 1353 Castle Hill Ave. Apartments, c/o All Borough Solutions, 670 Flushing Ave., #316, NY 11206.