Housing lottery launches for 73 units in Morrisania residential building, rent starts at $3,058

A housing lottery is now underway for 73 total units in a 10-story residential building at 1049 Washington Ave. in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The development has 104 total housing units, with 31 being at market rate. All 73 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

While all 73 apartments are two-bedroom units capable of fitting up to five people, they have been divided into two different price ranges.

The first 37 units have a monthly rent of $3,058. The combined annual income among the residents of a unit must range from $104,846-$227,500.

The other 36 units cost $3,366 a month in rent. The annual household income for one of these units must add up to $115,406-$227,500.

Each unit in this complex is equipped with energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Utilities are included in the cost of rent.

Among the amenities available at the property are assigned parking spaces, including garages for covered parking, electric car charging stations, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, an outdoor terrace, security cameras, a recycling center, a green space and elevators. Additional fees apply for the assigned parking spaces and bike storage lockers. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

The area around the property has a pedestrian-friendly walk score. Estella Diggs Park, Hines Park, Melrose Commons Park and the Arcilla Playground can also be found near the property.

Multiple schools can also be found near 1049 Washington Ave., including the Little Scholars Early Development Center, the Ready Set Learn Childcare Center, P.S. 146 Edward J. Collins and M.S. 593 South Bronx International Middle School.

Multiple bus stops can be found within close proximity to the property. This includes stops for the Bx6, Bx6+, Bx13, Bx15, Bx21, Bx41 and Bx41+ lines. Additionally, the Melrose train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, is nearby.

The building at 1049 Washington Ave. was designed by ND Architecture and Design. It is being developed by Hello Living.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 1049 Washington Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 23. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 1049 Washington Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.