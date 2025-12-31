Housing lottery wrapping up for nine units in Jerome Park, rent starts at $2,000

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

Just over one week remains for Bronx residents to sign up for a housing lottery for nine units at 233 E. 202nd St. in Jerome Park before it ends on Friday, Jan. 9.

This 8-story residential building features 44 total housing units, with 35 being at market rate. Each of the units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Three of the units are studios, which can each house no more than two people. The monthly rent for these units is $2,000. The annual household income must add up to $76,423-$103,680.

There are five one-bedroom units set aside in the housing lottery. Up to three people can occupy one of these units, as long as they combine to earn $81,909-$116,640 a year. Rent for these units is $2,092 a month.

A two-bedroom unit accounts for the last residence set aside in the housing lottery. As many as five people can live in it. The unit costs $2,419 a month in rent. Residents of this unit are required to combine for an annual income ranging from $98,298-$140,000.

Amenities available to residents of this building include a shared laundry room, package lockers and an on-site resident manager. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water. Pets are not allowed in the building, with the exception of service animals.

Multiple outlets of mass transportation are conveniently located within close proximity to 233 E. 202nd St. This includes the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains, the Norwood subway station, which provides service for the D train, the Bedford Park Boulevard-Lehman College subway station, which provides service for the 4 train, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx10, Bx16, Bx25, Bx26, Bx28, Bx34, Bx38 and BxM4 lines.

Some of the other notable nearby features include Mosholu Parkland, the Mosholu Playground, Harris Park and Lehman College.

The residential building was designed by Fred Geremia Architects and Planners and developed by Franc Gjini, under the 2625 Grand Avenue Corp.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 233 E. 202nd St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 9, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 233 East 202 Street Apartments, c/o MGNY, 109 E. 9th St., New York , NY 10003.