Less than two weeks left to apply for housing lottery for two units in Kingsbridge, rent at $2,092

A housing lottery for two units at 2854 Webb Ave. in Kingsbridge will come to an end on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The 4-story residential building has eight total housing units, with six being at market rate. Both units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Both apartments in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units, which can house up to three people. The monthly rent is $2,092. Residents making up one of these households must combine for an annual income that totals $81,909-$116,640.

The units at 2854 Webb Ave. have split-unit heating and cooling, smart controls for heating and cooling and intercommunication devices. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities available to residents of the property include security cameras and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not permitted in the building.

The neighborhood has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with outdoor areas like Jerome Park, Harris Park, the Strong Street Playground, the Riverbend Playground and Crescent Park located nearby.

There are also schools within close proximity to the property, including P.S. 310 The Marble Hill School, the New School for Leadership and the Arts, M.S./High School 368 In-Tech Academy, the Bronx High School of Science and Lehman College.

There is convenient access to mass transportation near 2855 Webb Ave. via the Bedford Park Boulevard-Lehman College and Kingsbridge Road subway stations, which both provide service for the 4 train, the 231st Street and Marble Hill-225th Street subway stations, which provide service for the 1 train, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx7, Bx9, Bx10, Bx20, Bx22, Bx25, Bx26, Bx28, Bx32, Bx34, Bx38, BxM1, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4 and BxM18 lines.

The building was designed by Li Architect Associate PLLC and developed by Redsky JZ Fulton, LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2854 Webb Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 13, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2854 Webb Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.