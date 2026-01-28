Housing lottery underway for 40 affordable units in Morris Heights, rent starts at $723

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

An affordable housing lottery is in progress for 40 units in a 12-story residential building at 29 Featherbed Ln. in Morris Heights.

The structure has 160 total housing units, of which 120 are at market rate. Of the 40 affordable units set aside, 16 of them are intended for those earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $64,800, while the other 24 are for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200.

Studios account for seven of the units set aside at 40% of the area median income. These apartments have a monthly rent of $723. No more than two people can occupy one of these units. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn $28,595-$51,840 a year.

There are five one-bedroom units at 40% of the area median income. The monthly rent for these units is $770. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $30,720-$58,320.

The last four apartments for those earning 40% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can house as many as five people. These units cost $915 a month in rent. The required annual household income is $37,098-$70,000.

One studio unit with a monthly rent of $1,121 is available for those earning 60% of the area median income. The combined annual income among residents must range from $42,240-$77,760.

Another 15 apartments at 60% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. These residences cost $1,196 a month in rent and require each household to combine to earn $45,326-$87,480 a year.

The eight remaining apartments at 60% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which have monthly rents of $1,427. The annual household income for residents of one of these units must be $54,652-$105,000.

Housing units at 29 Featherbed Ln. feature air conditioning, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove.

Among the amenities available to residents are covered parking, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, an outdoor terrace, green space, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. There is a $25 monthly fee for the bike storage lockers and a $250 monthly fee for the covered parking. The washers and dryers in the shared laundry room each cost $3 to use. Smoking is prohibited in the building.

The property is within close proximity to the 176th Street and Mount Eden Avenue subway stations, which both provide service for the 4 train, as well as the 174th Street-175th Street subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32 and Bx36 lines.

Some of the other notable nearby features include the Grand Concourse Library, the Sedgwick Library, the Kwame Ture Recreation Center, the Jerome Skate Park, the Jennie Jerome Playground, the Goble Playground, the Half-Nelson Playground, the Galileo Playground, Inwood Park, the College Access Center, KIPP All Middle School, I.S. 232 The Alexander Macomb School, the Academy for Language and Technology and Comprehensive Model School Project M.S. 327.

The building was designed by Badaly. It is being developed by Arjan Gjushi.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 29 Featherbed Ln. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 16. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 29 Featherbed Lane, c/o Reside Affordable, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.