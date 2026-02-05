Housing lottery launches for 53 units at Bronx Park South in West Farms, rent starts at $1,031

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 53 units at the Bronx Park South residential building, located at 872 Bronx Park S. in the West Farms section of the Bronx.

Bronx Park South has 83 total residential units, with 30 being at market rate. Of the 53 set aside, 17 are intended for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $81,000, another 23 are for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200 and 13 for those earning 80% of the area median income with an asset limit of $129,600.

Two of the units at 50% of the area median income are studios, which are intended for up to two residents. The monthly rent is $1,031. The annual household income must total $39,155-$64,800.

Another nine apartments at 50% of the area median income are one-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $1,300. These units can house up to three people, who must combine to earn $48,892-$72,900 a year.

The last six apartments at 50% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can each fit up to five people. These units cost $1,543 a month in rent and require an annual household income totaling $58,629-$87,500.

Five studios are among those set aside at 60% of the area median income. They have a monthly rent of $1,274 and require the residents of a unit to earn $47,486-$77,760 a year.

Ten of the apartments at 60% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. Rent for these units is $1,604 a month. Those living in one of these units must combine to make $59,315-$87,480 a year.

The other eight apartments at 60% of the area median income are two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $1,907. The annual household income must add up to $59,315-$87,480.

Eight one-bedroom units are available at 80% of the area median income. The rent for these units is $2,211 a month and the required household income is $80,126-$116,640.

The last five apartments at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $2,636. Those living in one of these units must have a combined income of $96,103-$140,000.

Refrigerators and electric stoves are included in each unit. Hot water and heat are included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove. Pets are not allowed at Bronx Park South, with the exception of service animals.

Amenities at the property include a card-operated laundry room, an accessible entrance, free common-area WiFi, security cameras, an on-site resident manager, an elevator, bike storage lockers and a community room.

The property is steps away from the Bronx Zoo and the New York Botanical Garden. There is also access to mass transportation nearby via the Bronx Park East, East 180th Street, Pelham Parkway and West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue subway stations, which each provide service for the 2 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops within close proximity to Bronx Park South for the Bx9, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx36, Bx40 and Bx42 lines.

Other notable features in the area include Crotona Park, Walter Gladwin Park, Vidalia Park, the Prospect Playground, the Admiral Farragut Playground, the Belmont Playground, the Quarry Ballfields, P.S. 57 The Crescent School, William W. Niles Junior High School 118, the School of Science and Applied Learning and Wings Academy High School.

Bronx Park South was designed by Aufgang Architects and developed by the DP Group and Sycamore Birch Management LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Bronx Park South must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by April 3. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Bronx Park South, c/o Sycamore Birch Management, 869 Morris Park Ave., 2nd Floor, Bronx, NY 10462.