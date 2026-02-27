Housing lottery winding down for six units in Mount Hope, rent at $2,063

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

Less than a week remains for applications to be submitted for a housing lottery for six units at 121 Mount Hope Pl. in Mount Hope.

The 7-story residential building has 27 total housing units, with 21 being at market rate. All six of the units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Each unit in the housing lottery is a studio. No more than two people can live in one of these units. The monthly rent is $2,063. Those residing in one of these units must have a combined annual income ranging from $75,669-$103,680.

Housing units at 121 Mount Hope Pl. have energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, cable or satellite TV and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Additional fees apply for cable or satellite TV. Each household is allowed to have one domesticated cat or dog that weighs no more than 35 pounds.

There is a $300 refundable pet deposit. Hot water is included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat.

Other amenities at the property include a shared laundry room, a backyard, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply to using the machines in the laundry room. Smoking is not allowed on the property.

There are multiple outlets of mass transportation within close proximity to the property. This includes the Tremont Avenue and 174th Street-175th Street subway stations, which both provide service for the B and D trains, the Mount Eden Avenue subway station, which provides service for the 4 train, the Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx15, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41+, Bx42 and BxM4 lines.

Some of the other notable features in the area include the Grand Concourse Library, Richman (Echo) Park, Walter Gladwin Park, Peace Park, Jerome Skate Park, Cedar Playground, P.S. 70 The Max Schoenfeld School, P.S. 79 Creston Academy, P.S. 226X, M.S. 331 The Bronx School of Young Leaders and IS 232 The Alexander Macomb School.

The building at 121 Mount Hope Pl. was designed by Katz Architect and developed by Leo Klein.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 121 Mount Hope Pl. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 4. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 121 Mount Hope Place Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.