Housing lottery in progress for 129 units at Haven Court development in Mott Haven, rent starts at $545

An affordable housing lottery is currently running for 129 units at the Haven Court residential development, located at 290 E. 149th St. and 299 E. 148th St. in Mott Haven.

The two-building development has 163 total housing units, with 34 being at market rate. Of the 129 apartments set aside, 10 are intended for those earning 30% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $48,600, another 32 for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an $81,000 asset limit, 50 for those earning 70% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $113,400 and 37 for those earning 90% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $145,800.

Three of the units at 30% of the area median income are studios, which can house no more than two people. The monthly rent is $545. The annual income among residents of a unit must add up to $22,492-$38,880.

Five one-bedroom units are available at 30% of the area median income. Up to three people can reside in one of these units. Rent is $693 a month. Those living in one of these units must combine to earn $28,080-$43,740 a year.

The last two apartments at 30% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can house as many as five people. These units cost $814 a month in rent and require an annual household income ranging from $33,635-$52,500.

Studios account for 14 of the units at 50% of the area median income. These units cost $1,031 a month in rent. A combined annual income of $39,155-$64,800 is needed per household.

Eight apartments at 50% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. The rent is $1,300 a month and the required annual household income is $48,892-$72,900.

Ten two-bedroom units account for the last of those set aside for people earning 50% of the area median income. These units have a monthly rent of $1,543. Residents of one of these units must have annual incomes that add up to $58,629-$87,500.

Eight studios are among those set aside at 70% of the area median income. Rent is $1,517 a month and the combined annual income among residents of a unit has to total $55,818-$90,720.

There are 25 one-bedroom units at 70% of the area median income, costing $1,908 a month in rent. Those living in one of these units must combine to earn $69,738-$102,060 a year.

The final 17 apartments at 70% of the area median income are two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $2,272. Annual household income must range from $83,623-$122,500 per unit.

The first 21 apartments set aside for people earning 90% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent is $2,153 and the required combined annual household income is $78,138-$131,220.

Two-bedroom units account for the other 16 apartments set aside at 90% of the area median income. These units cost $2,571 a month in rent. Those living in one of these units must combine to earn $93,875-$157,500 a year.

Units at Haven Court are equipped with energy-efficient appliances, free high-speed internet and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. The development is pet-friendly. Heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove.

Other notable amenities at Haven Court include bike storage lockers, card-operated laundry rooms, a landscaped rooftop with a terrace, two resident lounges, a fitness center, security cameras, a virtual doorman, elevators, a secure package room, a live-in superintendent, an accessible entrance and parking spaces.

Additional fees apply for use of the machines in the laundry room and to reserve a parking space, which come on a first-come, first-served basis. Smoking is prohibited in the buildings.

Multiple outlets of mass transportation can be found within close proximity to Haven Court. This includes the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station, which provides service for the 2, 4 and 5 trains, the 3rd Avenue-149th Street subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx2, Bx15, Bx19, Bx21, Bx32 and M125 lines.

Some of the other notable nearby features include the Governor Smith Playground, the Patterson Playground, P.S. 1X The Courtlandt School, X522 Bronx Design and Construction Academy, Alfred E. Smith Career and Technical Education High School, KIPP NYC College Prep High School and Hostos Community College.

Aufgang Architects designed Haven Court. The buildings were developed by Vertical Community Development.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Haven Court must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 16. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Haven Court Apartments, c/o Spring Leasing and Management, 401 Franklin Ave., Suite 314, Garden City, NY 11530.