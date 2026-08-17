After 32 years of advocacy, Zimmerman Playground reopens following $6.9M renovation

Bronx officials and community members gathered on August 14 to celebrate the grand reopening of Corporal Louis Zimmerman Playground at 650 Britton Street following a $6.9 million reconstruction investment.

The major renovation brings a new ADA-accessible layout, brand-new playground and fitness equipment, a spray shower, a synthetic turf field, two newly designed basketball courts, and other upgrades to the neighborhood playground.

The project was completed through the Community Parks Initiative (CPI), which reconstructs parks in neighborhoods for underserviced communities, and funded through the mayor’s office and city council.

NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Jessenia Aponte joined Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, State Assembly Member John Zaccaro, City Council Member Kevin Riley, City Council Member Oswald Feliz, CB11 Board Chair Cynthia Rodriguez and other community members to mark the completion of this long awaited community passion project.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together, and engage to enjoy their greenspace and their playground,” said Commissioner Jessenia Aponte.

Aponte emphasized the redesign transformed the playground’s disconnected upper and lower levels into one cohesive space, with accessibility at the center of the project. New ADA-compliant ramps now connect the two levels, improving access to children’s play areas and other park amenities.

On the upper level of the playground, new swings and play equipment have been installed, along with a seating area and a colorful mural overlooking the playset.

The lower level features two new basketball courts, replacing the old single court, along with bleachers for tournaments, an adult fitness area, spray showers, synthetic turf field for the fun-filled Movies Under the Stars event and a shaded seating area for the community’s most popular weekly Bingo nights.

The park also features newly planted trees surrounding the playground, giving park goers more green space to enjoy.

The capital project took more than a year to complete and followed more than 32 years of advocacy by community members.

“To be able to see the cumulation of many of these years of advocacy from this community, we see that this represents new hope and new opportunity,” said Council Member John Zaccaro whose office partners with local organizations in the neighborhood.

“We do back to school events, and host movie nights here and I really look forward to bringing those events back and being able to do it in a space that is a state of the art facility that will really draw families back to our community.”

Long-time park goers share what it means for them to have a modern, state of the art facility in their neighborhood.

Patrick Wiggins has lived in the community for over 35 years with seven young children who enjoy playing in the park regularly. He also hosts cookouts with his family and for the community at Zimmerman playground.

“This is a long time coming because this park has been demolished. Coming here 10-20 years ago, kids were hurting themselves,” Wiggins said. “Today we have a new park. Kids love it. It’s almost time to go to school so next school year they’re going to be ready for this park.”

Growing up as a child, playing at Zimmerman playground, Council Member Kevin Riley made it his mission to upgrade public spaces in the community. Today, his son now has the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of years of advocacy to renovate the playground.

“It’s really remarkable that he gets to play in a state of the art playground,” Riley said.

“This is a beautiful, amazing playground that every family could feel comfortable with, every family could come and thrive, and it’s remarkable to see the community come and push for this.”

Community leaders continue to voice the importance of investing in parks and public space.

“We are investing in long-term health, wellness and safety for our community,” Vanessa Gibson said.

“Being consistent with this work means that all playgrounds should look beautiful across the Bronx. Every park, every playground, and every open space.”