Council member Kevin Riley, MTX Group launch advanced AI program for Bronx middle schoolers

A group of Bronx middle school students are getting hands-on experience with artificial intelligence through a new partnership between global technology consulting firm MTX Group, nonprofit Generation Acceleration and District 12 Council Member Kevin Riley.

The initiative, announced May 13, will bring an AI-intensive training program to eighth-grade students at Leaders of Tomorrow middle school in Olinville. The program moves beyond introductory concepts, introducing students ages 12 to 14 to tools and techniques commonly used in professional technology environments.

The course, titled “Breaking Into Tech — NYC Generation Acceleration | AI Intensive Program,” gives students hands-on experience building and deploying web applications using New York City’s Open Data platform and large language model (LLM) technology.

“Too often, young people in communities like the Bronx are underestimated when it comes to technology and innovation,” said Council Member Kevin C. Riley.

“This partnership is about changing that narrative by giving our students direct access to advanced AI education,real-world tools, and opportunities that prepare them for the future economy now, not later. I am proud to partner with MTX Group and Generation Acceleration on an initiative that is helping bridge the digital divide while investing in the talent, creativity, and potential that already exists within our communities.”

“When we create pathways like this for our youth, we are expanding access to technology and building the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers right here in the Bronx,” he added.

The program goes beyond traditional coding instruction by teaching students how artificial intelligence systems work and how to evaluate AI-generated outputs. Using a technique known as “vibe coding,” in which developers describe projects through prompts that AI models use to generate code, students will build an analytics dashboard that pulls data from the city’s 311 service request system. The dashboard will use AI to identify trends and generate recommendations that could improve city operations.

According to MTX Group, one of the program’s primary goals is to expose students to emerging career opportunities in artificial intelligence and technology. MTX Group also plans to create internship opportunities for participants to help support their professional development as they step into the industry.

“MTX is deeply committed to enhancing the communities we serve by leveraging technical innovation to drive sustainable progress and create lasting opportunities for the next generation,” said Das Nobel, Founder & CEO at MTX Group.

“By introducing high-level AI engineering to students in the Bronx, we are not just teaching them to use a tool; we are showing them how to shape the future of organizational logic. We believe that by providing these emerging young professionals with the same high-stakes technical exposure used by consultants and researchers, we can bridge the digital divide and foster a new generation of local tech leaders.”

The initiative aligns with Generation Acceleration’s mission of preparing students in underserved communities for future careers through technology education and workforce development by providing access to professional tools such as Claude AI, Supabase, and Vercel AI SDK.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!