This fall, Bronx County Chorus returns for its 87th season

Nearly nine decades after a group of Parkchester residents first came together to burst into song, the Bronx County Chorus is preparing to let its collective voice be heard once again.

Next month, the Bronx County Chorus will begin rehearsing for its upcoming fall/winter season — continuing a borough tradition which has taken place for more than three-quarters of a century.

Bronx County Chorus rehearsals, which resume at the beginning in mid-September, will mark the beginning of the 87th season for the Bronx County Chorus.

Originally established in 1939 as the Parkchester Choral Society by founding residents of the Parkchester Housing Complex, the Bronx County Chorus is currently the longest-running non-profit community chorus in the borough.

Over the years, the community chorus has annually performed traditional and musical theatre music as well as their signature winter holiday concerts every December.

Rehearsals are traditionally held at the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck located at 3075 Baisley Ave.

“Six of our members are from Manhattan and come (to rehearse and perform) because it’s fun,” said longtime Bronx County Chorus member Dave Trasoras, who has been part of the organization intermittently for 40 years.

According to Trasoras, the Bronx County Chorus puts on four concerts at four different locations each season.

Bronx County Chorus’ director Miles Fellenberg has taught piano, chamber music, ear training and vocal coaching at educational institutions in NYC and Boston as well as El Conservatorio Franz Liszt in Ecuador and the Shenyang Conservatory in China.

Fellenberg, who could not be reached for comment as of press time, has performed internationally and across the country at concerts and universities.

A pianist who serves as conductor and assistant director of the Bronx County Chorus, Ava Nazar is a Juilliard School graduate and has performed at major concert halls, cultural institutions, universities and music festivals throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

Additionally, she teaches through her private practice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Fellenberg and Nazar performed at the annual InterHarmony International Music Festival in Italy earlier this summer.

“Feeling incredibly grateful for my time teaching and performing [at InterHarmony International Music Festival] earlier this summer,” Nazar said in an Instagram post from July 27.

Last year’s theme was “Canciones del Mundo Hispánico” or “Songs from the Spanish-Speaking World.” The theme for the upcoming season has not yet been announced.

Despite budget cuts combined with the lack of charitable contributions in recent years, the Bronx County Chorus has seemingly persevered. The organization, which currently consists of about 25 members who are dedicated volunteers, only receives financial support through donations from the public.

“Keeping these performances free is very important to us, but the ultimate goal is for everyone involved in the chorus to have fun,” Trasoras said.

The official Bronx County Chorus schedule for fall/winter are expected to be released sometime in September, when rehearsal dates begin. Local singers who are seeking to be newcomers are encouraged to simply show up at the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck to join the group for the upcoming season.

To learn more, visit the Bronx County Chorus’ Facebook page or contact them via email at bronxcountychorus@gmail.com.