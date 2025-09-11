Bronx County Chorus announces rehearsals start Sept. 15 for concert celebrating 86th season

The Bronx County Chorus announced that they will be beginning rehearsals for the concert celebrating their 86th season on Monday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck, located at 3075 Baisley Ave.

This season’s theme is “Canciones del Mundo Hispánico” (Songs from the Spanish-Speaking World). Rehearsals will take place every Monday leading up to the free holiday concert on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck

Those interested in joining the Bronx County Chorus are invited to attend the first rehearsal or the next rehearsal on Sept. 22, when they could meet the director and chorus members. Openings are available in all sections. Singers ranging from amateur to semi-professional are welcome. The dues are $40 per individual each semester, $60 for couples and $30 for any additional member from the same household.

Each rehearsal will be directed by Miles Fellenberg, with Ava Nazar acting as the assistant director.

Canciones del Mundo Hispánico will be a vibrant concert of Christmas carols, folk songs and lullabies from across the Spanish-speaking world. It will showcase the rich traditions and rhythms that bring holiday gatherings to life, featuring selections from Conrad Susa’s Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest, which will weave together Spanish-language melodies with fresh, evocative arrangements.

Those interested in learning more about the Bronx County Chorus rehearsals and the holiday concert can call 718-320-2790 or email using the email address given at BronxCountryChorus.org. A detailed message must be given when emailing.