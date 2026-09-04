CUNY’s Lehman College just got a $1.15m investment in the arts to upgrade the Lovinger Theater

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Council Member Eric Dinowitz presented a $1.15 million check to the Lovinger Theater at CUNY’s Lehman College on Sept. 2.

The upgrades will support the theater’s production equipment, sound systems and technology that will ensure students, faculty and community members experience high-quality performances. Elected officials were joined by the Chancellor of The City University of New York Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, President of Lehman College Fernando Delgado and Lehman administration, students, staff, and faculty.

The Lovinger Theater opened its doors to the public in 1980 with a mission to provide Bronx residents with access to some of the world’s best artists and to foster culture on stage. The theater offers original programming, affordable space for community events and support for the performing arts department, including theater, dance, music and multimedia performances.

“Today represents so much, not just our capital commitment to Lovinger Theater, but it’s an affirmation to not only solidify, but affirm that we are deeply committed to supporting Lehman College and all of our public institutions of higher education,” Borough President Gibson said.

Director of Lehman Stages, Henry Ovalles, is a Lehman alumnus who has worked half of his life behind the curtain of Lehman stages.

“This historic investment is a testament to the work of our students and faculty. But also to the greater Bronx community that depends and counts on these spaces to share their messages, civically engage their audiences and showcase their talents,” Ovalles said.

New acoustic panels, band risers and acoustic shelves will benefit the music department and musicians who use the space. The upgrades also include new LED lights and an updated lighting system that will benefit dance companies and hundreds of high school students who walk across Lehman Stages in their cap and gowns every year.

“With these upgrades, our students will gain hands-on experience with industry standing lighting systems, staging equipment, acoustic infrastructure, digital technology and other tools that are essential for today’s performing arts live event industries,” Ovalles said.

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez emphasized the importance of investing in the arts and its role in New York City’s economic ecosystem, from actors and writers to stage managers and lighting, sound and set designers working on Broadway and in local theaters spaces.

“In a place like New York City, the arts are part of our economic development world,” Rodríguez said. “It’s an industry that provides not just energy and food for the soul and creativity for all of us, but it provides opportunity and jobs.”

Council Member Dinowitz said the investment in the Lovinger Theater is an investment in the broader Bronx community.

“And now as an education chair, we really fight to make our city a better place for our students, for our kids, and make our community better off than the way that we found it.” Dinowitz said.

“An investment in Lehman College is an investment in the arts. It’s an investment in our students and for the inherent value of education.”