More than 12,000 runners hit the streets for Bronx 10 Mile’s 30th anniversary

Over 12,000 athletes gathered on Sept. 19 to run the sold-out New Balance Bronx 10 Mile, produced by New York Road Runners (NYRR). Now in its 30th year, it continues to bring runners of all ages together to cross the finish line.

The course began on Grand Concourse and E 165th St., and finished next to the Yankee Stadium subway station on E 161st St. and River Ave.

The driving force behind the race was an opportunity to emphasize health and wellness for both runners now and for generations of athletes to come, according to Ted Metellus, NYRR’s Chief Event Production Officer.

“The transformative power of running, health and community is what New York Road Runners is all about, and it shouldn’t be something that’s just focused on one day in the Bronx. It should be something that’s represented [all] 365 days,” Metellus said.

Metellus also attributed the robust turnout to the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 1, for which many runners are aiming to get their mileage in.

One of those runners was Ismael Villarreal, a Bronx native and a first-time Bronx 10 Mile participant. Villarreal said that he’s working up to his goal of completing a full marathon in New York City, but enjoyed hitting the streets of his home borough.

“It’s always good to be around people that you know,” Villarreal said. “Being in my borough was definitely a different type of feeling.”

Others used the Bronx 10 Mile as a way to exercise their endurance without committing to the full marathon in November.

“A 10-mile race is the perfect distance to keep up my fitness,” said Jennifer Salant, a lifelong runner and four-time participant of the TCS New York City Marathon. “It is still a distance and it still requires endurance, but it’s shorter than many marathon training runs and the marathon itself, so for me it was the perfect distance.”

According to Metellus, many participants achieved personal records or personal bests during the run, which he attributes to the low humidity enjoyed throughout the day with temperatures hovering around 65 degrees.

Above all, he hopes runners walk away with a big smile on their face and are ready to run the next race.

“I’m really happy with it,” Salant said. “It’s a beautiful course. The energy was really high, and I got a personal record, so I’m very happy.”

Jill Tuthill is a freelance writer at the Bronx Times. She earned her degree in journalism from Manhattan University in 2025. She can be reached at jilltuthills@gmail.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!