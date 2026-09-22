Nearly 30 years after closing, Paradise Theatre set to reopen as a Bronx arts center

Nearly a century ago, the historic Loew’s Paradise Theatre opened in the Bronx. Later this year, the New York City landmark movie palace will be finding new life as the Paradise Performing Arts Center.

With approximately 4,000 seats, the Paradise Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will be the second-largest theatre in New York after Radio City Music Hall.

“Every borough of New York City has major performing arts centers except The Bronx, so we’ve reimagined a magnificent, underused, landmark theater to expand access to the arts to the widest possible audience in one of the most arts-underserved neighborhoods of New York,” PPAC Executive Director Scott Perrin said.

Perrin (producer of Off-Broadway musical “Our Sinatra” and the Tony-nominated “A Grand Night for Singing”) will lead a new management team spearheading the newly re-introduced arts center. This team will include Managing Director Peter Martin (co-owner of Triad Theater; producer of “Celebrity Autobiography”) and Managing Director Charles Piazza.

The original Loew’s Paradise Theatre opened on September 7, 1929, as one of five Loew’s Wonder Theatres in the metropolitan New York City area. Since shuttering in 1994, the theatre has been utilized as an event venue and church. The building’s exterior was designated a New York City landmark in 1997, with the lobbies and auditorium interior being recognized as such in 2006.

The Paradise’s new mission is “to present a range of artistic voices that mirror the community and expand access to the arts to the widest possible audience.”

This Nov. 10, PPAC will host a community welcome event to establish the theatre’s commitment to accessibility and local inclusion. The event will feature food and beverages provided by local Bronx businesses as well as self-guided tours of the venue.

PPAC is currently in talks with individuals, philanthropic supporters, corporate sponsors and elected officials to develop a sustainable model for future programming. Programming will include educational events, film screenings, stand-up comedy, family shows, live concerts and dance shows.

The administrative team advises civic and corporate partners or organizations interested in collaborating on future engagement opportunities to contact the center.

“It’s going to take a village to bring this goal to fruition, but we’ve accomplished the first step, and we invite everyone to join us to achieve all the potential of this worthy vision which will celebrate the arts and uplift the community,” Perrin said. “I also think we’re going to profoundly impact countless young people in The Bronx by giving them access to arts and culture in their neighborhood.”