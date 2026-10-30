New renderings revealed for 927-unit Fordham Landing South residential complex

New renderings have been made available for Fordham Landing South, an upcoming four-tower mixed-use complex that will bring 927 total affordable housing units to 330 West Fordham Rd. and 360 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights.

Fordham Landing South will consist of a 33-story structure and three 18-story structures rising from a single podium. In addition to the 927 affordable apartments, 15% of which will be reserved for formerly homeless families, the complex will also feature 12,500 square feet of community facility space, on-site parking, a cafe and a supermarket.

Each of the three shorter towers will have multifaceted massings composed of interlocking rectangular volumes and facades of dark paneling framing windows. Additionally, they will have landscaped terraces atop their setbacks.

The 33-story structure, located at the southern end of the complex, will have a more straightforward massing. It will be enclosed in a lighter facade matching the look of the other towers’ podium.

These new renderings are much more different from the older ones, which showed the towers clad mostly in glass.

Amenities that will be available to residents include a fitness center, a children’s playroom, a community room, a lounge, bike storage, private storage and a lobby with package rooms.

Residents will have convenient access to the Metro-North rail system, with the University Heights station connected to the building and offering service for the Hudson Line. Fordham Landing South would also stand behind a new waterfront esplanade.

Fordham Landing South was designed by Perkins Eastman. DS Fordham Landing 1 LLC is the developer.

Before work on the project is allowed to proceed, approval must be granted by the local community board and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson following their own reviews. As a result, there is not yet a starting date for construction, nor an estimated completion date.