Bronx Times Opinion | A better Bronx starts with listening to the people

Every day, I work alongside individuals and families who are doing everything they can to overcome challenges related to housing, mental health, financial hardship, and access to basic resources. Through my work and my experiences in the community, I have witnessed a troubling reality: too many Bronx residents are struggling in silence because they feel unheard, unsupported, or discouraged from speaking up.

The Bronx is home to resilient, hardworking people who deserve safe neighborhoods, quality housing, responsive social services, and opportunities to thrive. Yet many residents continue to face significant barriers when it comes to finding stable housing, addressing landlord-tenant concerns, and accessing community programs that are supposed to help them rebuild their lives.

Housing insecurity remains one of the most pressing issues in our borough. Families are navigating unsafe living conditions, delayed repairs, rising rents, and complicated housing systems that often leave them feeling powerless. Tenant advocacy should be stronger, more accessible, and more effective.

Every resident deserves to live in a home that is safe, healthy, and maintained according to the law.

Organizations and programs such as the Human Resources Administration (HRA), CityFHEPS, BronxWorks, and Part of the Solution (POTS) provide valuable services and have helped many people over the years. However, there is still room for improvement in how these services are delivered.

Long wait times, communication challenges, and inconsistent customer service can make it even harder for individuals who are already experiencing crisis. People seeking assistance are often under tremendous stress, and every interaction matters.

The focus of these programs should always be on serving people with dignity, compassion, and efficiency. Residents should feel respected, informed, and supported throughout the process. While funding and administrative challenges certainly exist, improving responsiveness and customer service would go a long way toward restoring trust between service providers and the communities they serve.

As a Peer Specialist, I understand that recovery and stability depend on more than simply providing resources. People need encouragement, advocacy, and professionals who genuinely care about their well-being. I have seen firsthand how a caring interaction can change someone’s outlook and how a dismissive experience can discourage someone from seeking help again.

Beyond housing, the Bronx continues to face challenges involving public safety, economic opportunity, and community development. Many neighborhoods deserve greater investment in local businesses, youth programs, workforce development, mental health services, and public spaces that bring communities together. When neighborhoods are supported with meaningful resources, everyone benefits.

Unfortunately, many residents are afraid to speak openly about their experiences. Some worry that raising concerns could affect their housing applications, benefits, or relationships with service providers. Others simply believe that their voices will not make a difference. This fear creates silence where there should be conversation and collaboration.

Our elected leaders — including the Mayor and members of the City Council — have an important responsibility to listen carefully to the concerns of Bronx residents. Public policy should be informed not only by statistics and reports but also by the lived experiences of the people who rely on these systems every day. Community members deserve transparency, accountability, and meaningful opportunities to participate in shaping the future of their neighborhoods.

Improving the Bronx requires partnership. Government agencies, nonprofit organizations, landlords, businesses, healthcare providers, and residents all have roles to play. We should be working together to strengthen housing protections, improve customer service, reduce unnecessary delays, expand community resources, and ensure that every person is treated with respect.

The Bronx has incredible potential. It is a borough rich in culture, diversity, determination, and hope. The people here are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for fairness, safety, accountability, and the opportunity to build stable, healthy lives for themselves and their families.

I see these realities firsthand every single day. I see parents trying to provide for their children while navigating complicated systems. I see seniors worried about maintaining safe housing. I see young adults searching for opportunities to succeed despite significant obstacles. I also see dedicated professionals working hard to make a difference, even within systems that need improvement.

It is time for all of us to work toward a healthier, stronger Bronx — one where people feel safe speaking up, where services are delivered with compassion and efficiency, where housing is treated as a basic necessity, and where every resident knows their voice matters.

Real change begins when we acknowledge the challenges honestly and commit ourselves to building solutions together. Our borough deserves nothing less.

Danielita Way is a 32-year-old Peer Specialist in the Bronx.