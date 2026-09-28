Housing lottery in progress for 69 units in Longwood, rent starts at 30% of tenant’s income

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New York City has a housing lottery running for 69 total housing units at 664 Beck St. and 672 Beck St. in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

The 5-story residential building, which has stood there since 1925 and is currently owned by Mhany Management, recently underwent renovations, which included adding more housing units. Six of the 69 units in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 40% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $67,840. Another 54 units are for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $84,800. The last nine units in the housing lottery are meant for those earning 77% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $130,592.

There are five total one-bedroom units at 40% of the area median income. Up to three people can occupy one of these units. Four of the units have a monthly rent that requires the tenant to pay 30% of their income. These households cannot earn more than $61,080 a year. The fifth one-bedroom unit costs $1,164 a month in rent. The annual household income must range from $39,909 to $61,080.

The other apartment at 40% of the area median income is a three-bedroom unit, which can house as many as seven people. This unit also has a monthly rent of 30% of the tenant’s monthly income. Those living in this unit must combine to earn no more than $84,160.

Four total studios are available at 50% of the area median income. No more than two people can live in one of these units. Two of the studios cost $1,092 a month in rent and call for an annual household income that totals $48,480 to $67,850. The other two units cost $1,482 a month in rent and require an annual household income that is between $61,852 and $67,850.

Another 21 one-bedroom units are among the apartments available to those earning 50% of the area median income. Two of these units have a monthly rent that is equivalent to 30% of the tenant’s monthly income, with the annual household income required to not exceed $76,350. The other 19 one-bedroom units cost $1,164 a month in rent, with those occupying these apartments required to earn between $53,726 and $76,350 a year.

There are 20 two-bedroom units at 50% of the area median income. Up to five people can occupy one of these apartments. Sixteen of these units cost $1,385 a month in rent and call for an annual household income that ranges from $67,749 to $91,600. The other four two-bedroom units have a monthly rent of $1,766 and a required annual household income between $80,812 and $91,600.

Three-bedroom units account for the last nine apartments at 50% of the area median income. One of these units is available for 30% of the tenant’s monthly income, with the annual household income required to not total more than $105,200. The other eight three-bedroom units have a monthly rent of $1,588. Occupants of one of these units must combine to earn between $79,646 and $105,200 a year.

Seven one-bedroom units are available at 77% of the area median income. Rent is $2,023 a month for one of these units. These households must total between $83,178 and $117,579 in annual income.

There is one two-bedroom unit at 77% of the area median income with a monthly rent of $2,415. The required annual household income ranges from $103,063 to $141,064.

The last apartment at 77% of the area median income is a three-bedroom unit for $2,779 a month. Those living in this unit must combine to make $120,480 to $162,008 a year.

While parts of the development are pet-friendly, there are certain conditions that must be met. The pets must be vaccinated and have insurance. If the pets are dogs, aggressive breeds, such as Labrador retrievers, Dobermans, pit bulls and rottweilers, are not allowed. One pet is allowed per unit, and it cannot weigh more than 25 pounds.

There are shared laundry rooms available to residents of the development. Security cameras are also set up. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity and gas stove. Smoking is prohibited inside.

The property is within close proximity to the Longwood Avenue and East 149th Street subway stations, which both provide service for the 6 train, the Jackson Avenue and Prospect Avenue subway stations, which each provide service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx4, Bx17, Bx19 and Bx46 lines.

Other notable nearby features include the Al Quinones Playground, Fox Park, P.S. 25 The Bilingual School, P.S. 62 The Inocensio Casanova School, P.S. 161 The Juan Ponce De Leon School, Urban Dove Team Charter School II Bronx and M.S. 302 Luisa Dessus Cruz.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 664 Beck St. and 672 Beck St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 14. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 470 Vanderbilt Ave., 9th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11238.