Housing lottery running for 14 units at Longfellow Marmion Apartments in West Farms, rent starts at 30% of tenant’s income

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

An affordable housing lottery is in progress for 14 total housing units at Longfellow Marmion Apartments, located at 1900 Longfellow Ave. and 1968 Marmion Ave. in the West Farms neighborhood.

The two 5-story residential buildings that comprise Longfellow Marmion Apartments have 54 total housing units, with 40 at market rate. Eight of the units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $84,800. The other six units in the housing lottery are for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $101,760.

Five of the apartments set aside are one-bedroom units, which can house up to three people. Two of these units have a monthly rent of 30% of the eligible tenant’s income, with the required annual household income being no more than $76,350. The other three one-bedroom units cost $1,369 a month in rent and call for an annual household income ranging from $51,258 to $76,350.

There is one two-bedroom unit available at 50% of the area median income. The rent is $1,627 a month. As many as five people can live in this unit, as long as they combine to earn between $61,509 and $91,600 a year.

The last two apartments at 50% of the area median income are three-bedroom units, which can fit households of up to seven people. The monthly rent is 30% of the tenant’s income, which cannot exceed $105,200.

Four of the units available at 60% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. Rent is $1,687 a month. The annual household income must be between $62,160 and $91,620.

The other two apartments at 60% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. The monthly rent is $2,008. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn between $74,572 and $109,920 a year.

Each unit at Longfellow Marmion Apartments has energy-efficient appliances, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and paid for by the owner.

Other available amenities for residents of Longfellow Marmion Apartments include a card-operated communal laundry room, an on-site superintendent, security cameras and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply to use the laundry room. Smoking is not allowed in the complex.

The property is within close proximity to multiple outlets of mass transportation, including the West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx9, Bx11, Bx19, Bx21, Bx36 and Q44-SBS lines. Other notable nearby features include Eae J. Mitchell Park, P.S. 6X The West Farms School, P.S. 214 The Lorraine Hansberry Academy, Emolior Academy and Bold Charter School.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Longfellow Marmion Apartments must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 8. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Longfellow Marmion Apartments, c/o Bronx Pro Group, 1605 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bronx, NY 10453.