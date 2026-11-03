Housing lottery running for 17 units in Allerton, rent starts at $1,770

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New York City has an affordable housing lottery in progress for 17 total units at 2512 Bronx Park E. in Allerton.

The 8-story building has 84 total housing units, with 67 at market rate. All 17 apartments set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680.

Five of the units in the housing lottery are studios. The monthly rent for one of these units is $1,770. No more than two people can occupy a studio unit. The annual household income must range from $67,955 to $108,560.

Another eight apartments are one-bedroom units. Rent is $2,198 a month. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn between $84,960 and $122,160 a year.

The last four apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units, which can house as many as five people each. These units cost $2,542 a month in rent. Residents of one of these units must have an annual income of $102,069 to $146,560.

Apartments at 2512 Bronx Park E. have patios or balconies, air conditioning, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Additional fees apply for the internet and cable. Pets are not allowed in the building, with the exception of service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

Amenities for residents include a shared laundry room, assigned parking spaces, security cameras, a recycling center, an on-site resident manager, an elevator and an accessible entrance. There are additional fees for getting an assigned parking space. Smoking is not allowed inside the building. Additionally, the area around the building has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with jogging/walking/biking paths nearby.

Multiple mass transportation outlets are available within close proximity to the property, including the Allerton Avenue subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx25, Bx26, Bx30, Bx39, BxM11, 60, 61 and 62 lines. There are also multiple schools nearby, including P.S. 721X The Stephen D. McSweeney School, P.S. 96 The Richard Rodgers School and Bronx Park Middle School. Other notable features in the area include the New York Botanical Garden and the Zimmerman Playground.

The building was designed by Badaly Architects. Filomena Matoshi developed the structure.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2512 Bronx Park E. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 19. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2512 Bronx Park East Apartments, c/o Regtime, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.