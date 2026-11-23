Pelham Bay resident Noel Maguire has spent 42 years working as a doorman on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. For the past 12, he has also spent his Wednesday nights helping New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.

Every Wednesday night, Maguire and volunteers with the Ellen Maguire Foundation distribute food, clothing and other necessities to approximately 150 people near Madison Square Garden.

Maguire told the Bronx Times that he learned to help others from his mother.

Born in Ireland, Maguire came to New York as a young child after being diagnosed with a hole in his heart. At just two years old, he underwent surgery at Bellevue Hospital, where he received specialized medical care that his family could not obtain in Ireland at the time.

His family later settled near Shakespeare Avenue and Fordham Road in the Bronx before eventually moving to Manhattan.

Growing up, Maguire spent time with his mother, Ellen, who worked at a church rectory in Manhattan. When people experiencing homelessness rang the back doorbell looking for assistance, she would have her young son prepare something for them to eat.

“She’d make me go and make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and grab a drink and a piece of fruit from the refrigerator,” Maguire told the Bronx Times.

Years later, an invitation from a resident at his building led Maguire to begin volunteering.

Approximately 12 years ago, a wealthy resident on Park Avenue asked Maguire what he was doing on Thanksgiving morning. When Maguire explained that he was planning to spend the holiday with his family in New Jersey, the resident invited him to join his family in serving meals at the Bowery Mission before heading home.

“That was a life changing decision because I walked out of there and I’m like, I could do a lot to help the homeless,” Maguire recalled.

The following year, he organized a fundraiser on Facebook, expecting to raise approximately $500 or $600. Instead, he collected $9,600, while a friend of his daughter raised another $7,000.

In February 2020, Spectrum News NY1 recognized Maguire as its New Yorker of the Week. His work was also featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023.

More recently, social media creator Sara Leeds featured him in her popular series, “Doorman Stories,” which highlights the personal lives of New York City doormen. Leeds was introduced to Maguire through another doorman who encouraged her to interview him. The video helped introduce his charitable work to a much larger audience and was followed by coverage from ABC News and People magazine.

Maguire continues to work as a doorman. He began his career as a doorman 42 years ago, spending his first 10 years at another building before starting at his current Park Avenue building in 1994, where he has worked for the past 32 years.

In addition to his full time job, he has worked in the funeral industry, serving as a pallbearer at funeral homes throughout New York City.

After spending years living with his mother in a railroad apartment near Second Avenue and East 71st Street, Maguire returned to the Bronx when he purchased an apartment in Pelham Bay. He has now lived there for 24 years.

“I love the neighborhood,” Maguire said, explaining that he has developed friendships with residents from different backgrounds, particularly seniors in his building.

He believes the borough is often unfairly judged.

“I believe it’s the one borough of all five that gets a bad rap,” he said.

Now in his 60s, Maguire plans to continue the foundation’s work.

“It’s funny when you start something like this, you never thought 12 years later you would continue to do it,” Maguire said. “I see no end to it.”