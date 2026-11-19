NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx celebrated the opening of its institution’s permanent location of its mosque with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 29. The Jacobi mosque will join the Jewish temple, Catholic and non-denominational prayer areas to serve as a place for worship, salah (prayer), reflection and comfort for the Bronx community.

Some of the upgrades include two newly furnished carpets and a custom-made wudu sink for ritual purification before congregants begin salah.

The mosque is located at Jacobi’s Building #1 on the third floor in room 3E-26.

“The inspiration for creating this space was about staff, and better support for staff leads to better support for patients, which then supports the community,” said Christopher Mastromano, Jacobi’s North Central Bronx CEO.

“It is an opportunity to demonstrate respect. While we provide care to all those in the community, regardless of ability to pay, we also must provide respect to one another. Let this day be a continuation of that respect, and we hope and pray that this space will strengthen faith while bringing stronger blessings.”

Members of the congregation started their request in 1999, writing a letter to the health system’s leadership requesting a designated prayer space for Muslims.

Previously, Muslim congregants shared a prayer space with members of other faiths. Their weekly Friday prayer, known as Jummah, was later moved to another conference room, where they had to transport prayer supplies each week. As attendance grew from 30–40 to 70–80 congregants, the need for a permanent, dedicated prayer space became increasingly clear.

“At the time, people would use their lunch breaks, go outside to pray for their weekly Friday prayer. We used to have one room with three prayer rugs, now we have expanded the space where brothers and sisters can join for Friday prayer, which is meant to be done together, as a congregation,” said Imam Mohammed V. Noman, the chaplain at Jacobi Hospital.

Many members of the Jacobi community say the space has brought comfort and joy to help them fulfill their spiritual needs to complete the 5 daily salah for Muslims.

Attending Physician Ibrahim Sange, MD, joined Jacobi hospital 4 years ago. “For me, someone who grew up in a practicing household, a place like this becomes really important and becomes a sanctuary for all of us who are going to be in the hospital for a long time.”

“We come early in the morning and stay for the next ten hours, so it really provides us a safe space that gives us a mental break from work, and helps us put ourselves in a better mental space to take care of our patients and do our duties.”