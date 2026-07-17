Stand Up to Violence Program Manager honored with proclamation by City Council

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx Stand Up to Violence Program Manager Heriberto “Eddie” Miranda was recently issued a proclamation by the New York City Council in recognition of his service, advocacy and unwavering commitment to violence prevention in the Bronx for over a decade.

Since becoming a member of Stand Up to Violence’s leadership team in 2018, Miranda has helped the program expand its community presence and impact through youth engagement initiatives, workforce developments opportunities, violence awareness campaigns, community events and programs that promote peace and community healing.

“I believe that sustainable public safety is achieved through investment in people, healing-centered approaches and strong community partnerships,” Miranda said. “I have a deep belief in the resilience of communities and the power of collective action to create lasting change.”

Miranda’s proclamation comes approximately one month after he and other violence prevention leaders, advocates, artists and community stakeholders were brought together by the New York City Council for a Gun Violence Awareness Month event meant to honor their commitments to building safer communities. This event highlighted the roles that culture, healing and community engagement play in preventing gun violence.

It also honored those whose work has already made a lasting impact on the safety and wellness of neighborhoods. Several violence prevention advocates, cultural leaders and community organizations offered reflections that reinforced the importance of collaboration, healing and investment in programs that address the root causes of violence.

“Congratulations to SUV Program Manager, Eddie Miranda!” NYC Health + Hospitals Jacobi | North Central Bronx CEO Christopher Mastromano said. “We are so proud to have Eddie’s years of dedicated work with Stand Up to Violence (SUV) recognized and celebrated.”

One of Miranda’s main responsibilities as the Stand Up to Violence Program Manager is overseeing a multidisciplinary team that is dedicated to reducing gun violence in the borough through outreach, hospital-based intervention, mentorship, community engagement, workforce development and crisis response. He has helped strengthen violence prevention efforts and improve outcomes for those at risk of being involved in violence via partnerships built with hospitals, schools, community organizations, faith-based institutions, elected officials and local residents.

“Gun Violence Awareness Month is a time to honor those we’ve lost, support those impacted and recognize the leaders working every day to create safer communities,” Council Member Kevin C. Riley said.

“Eddie Miranda’s more than a decade of service through Jacobi Stand Up to Violence have touched countless lives across the Bronx, and his leadership continues to demonstrate the power of prevention, mentorship and community-based solutions. We are proud to celebrate his contributions and recommit ourselves to the work of building a safer future for all New Yorkers.”

Miranda’s leadership, mentorship and community-centered approach has allowed him to help shape and strengthen violence intervention while also supporting countless youths and families impacted by violence.

“Preventing violence requires more than enforcement alone – it requires investing in the people and programs that help interrupt cycles of violence,” Council Member Shirley Aldebol said.

“Their work has proven to succeed in communities, reducing the rate of retaliation and providing resources to victims and their families. By continuing to invest in community-based violence prevention initiatives, we are not only making our neighborhoods safe, but also giving young people and families the resources they need. I’m very proud that Eddie Miranda is receiving the recognition he deserves. His work at Jacobi Hospital Stand Up to Violence has impacted many people and inspired others in the mission to reduce gun violence.”

Miranda’s career in violence prevention in the Bronx began when he became an outreach worker with the New York City Advancement through Intervention and Mentoring (AIM) Program in 2012. He quickly became a trusted mentor and advocate for youths and families facing significant challenges through his commitment to community service and ability to build meaningful relationships. After joining the Stand Up to Violence program at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi as a supervisor in 2018, he earned a promotion to program manager in 2021, thanks in large part to his leadership, vision and dedication staff development and community impact.

“Eddie Miranda is the kind of leader our communities know, trust and count on,” Council Member Amanda Farías said.

“Through Jacobi’s Stand Up to Violence program, he has shown up for young people, families and neighbors during some of their hardest moments, and has helped transform his public service care into prevention, mentorship and ultimately, healing. As co-chair of the Bronx Delegation, I was proud to join my colleagues in honoring Eddie during Gun Violence Awareness Month, because the Bronx needs to know that good work is happening in our borough. Safer communities are built by people who are present, consistent and committed, and Eddie’s service is a powerful example of what that looks like in action.”

Patients with violent trauma who were seen by the Stand Up to Violence team at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi were found to be more than twice as likely to attend over half their scheduled clinical follow-up visits and 59% less likely to return re-injured within three months of being discharged, according to a peer-reviewed study in 2023. The study also concluded that communities served by the Stand Up to Violence program experienced a 58% drop in gunshot wound incidents over the last decade.

The Stand Up to Violence program is one of five Hospital-based Violence Interruption Programs (HVIP) offered by NYC Health + Hospitals. These programs each use a three-pronged unified, multidisciplinary approach to treat victims of violent trauma, consisting of interruption, prevention and community engagement. This approach is intended to help break cycles of violent trauma and provide the support needed for lasting recoveries to victims and their communities.