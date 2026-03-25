New dentistry chair and vice chair appointed at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx appointed Dr. Robert Margolin (left) the new Chair of the Department of Dentistry and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dr. Josephine Sullivan (right) as the Vice Chair.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx CEO Christopher Mastromano announced on Wednesday, March 18, the appointments of Robert Margolin, DDS as the new Chair of the Department of Dentistry and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Josephine Sullivan, DDS as the Vice Chair, effective Jan. 16.

Both Dr. Margolin and Dr. Sullivan were born and raised in the Bronx and have extensive histories working at NYC Health + Hospitals. Dr. Margolin succeeds Dr. Victor Badner, while Dr. Sullivan is the first to hold the new position of Vice Chair.

“We are proud to announce the appointments of Chairperson and Vice Chair for the Department of Dentistry and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery,” Mastromano said.

“Dr. Robert Margolin is a wonderful example of someone who volunteered in the community, received their training at this facility and is now leading the department as Chairperson. We have no doubt Dr. Margolin will bring those experiences with him when leading in the department. To support Dr. Margolin’s role, Dr. Josephine Sullivan has been elected to Vice Chair.”

Dr. Margolin graduated from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and completed his General Practice Residency at the Jacobi Hospital. He has worked there since 2004, including being its General Practice Residency Director since 2019. Prior to working at the Jacobi Hospital, Dr. Margolin spent 18 years running a private practice and 19 years practicing at St. Barnabas Hospital, including 15 years leading its General Practice Residency program.

Over the course of his extensive career, Dr. Margolin has held numerous different positions in organized dentristry at the local, state and national levels. This includes being the former president of the Bronx County Dental Society, a past editor and president of the New York State Academy of the General Dentistry and serving on the New York State Dental Association Board of Trustees, the American Dental Association Access and Prevention Council and the Dental Quality Alliance.

Additionally, he is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.

“It is a true honor to serve as Chair of the Dental Department at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx. This institution holds a special place in my heart—not only did I complete my residency here, but Jacobi was also my local hospital growing up,” Dr. Margolin said.

“Long before dental school, I volunteered in the oral surgery clinic at Jacobi Hospital and saw firsthand the dedication of the clinicians who cared for our community. Those experiences shaped my path in dentistry and my commitment to service. As Chair, together with the entire department, we are deeply committed to fostering outstanding resident education, delivering exceptional patient care and maintaining a welcoming, supportive environment where our doctors and staff can grow and thrive.”

Since 2004, Dr. Sullivan had been the Assistant Director of the General Practice Program at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx. Prior to that, she received her DDS from SUNY Stony Brook in 2001 and completed a two-year general practice residency at Montefiore Medical at Jacobi Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan has practiced at Pelham Bay Dental Associates in the Bronx for more than 20 years. She is also a member of the American Dental Association with Bronx County and the 9th District. Additionally, she is on the executive board of the Bronx County Dental Society.

“I am honored to be promoted to the position of the Assistant Chair to the Dental Department at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx. I was born at Jacobi Hospital, and I have lived in this area my entire life,” Dr. Sullivan said.

“I am honored to be able to serve the community that has given so much to me. When I was a resident, I knew I would continue to work at this great faculty, and I have come full circle. I will continue to serve the patients and the community to my full capability. Thank you for this great opportunity.”