NYC Health + Hospitals North Central Bronx unveils $2 million MRI suite to cut wait time

NYC Health + Hospitals North Central Bronx staff cut the ribbon on the new MRI suite.

Bronx patients will soon experience faster scans and shorter wait times at NYC Health + Hospitals North Central Bronx campus, which unveiled a new $2 million MRI suite on Wednesday.

The upgrade includes renovated rooms and the installation of a Canon Vantage Orian Encore system to their MRI machine, which hospital officials say will deliver clearer, more detailed images while reducing turnaround times. The system also features a video projection component designed to help improve patient comfort during scans.

“We’re definitely going to increase our patient volume here, because our turnaround times have decreased immensely due to this new technology,” said Jeannie Miller, associate director of radiology at North Central Bronx.

The hospital plans to offer seven-day-a-week outpatient MRI services and hopes to boost patient volume by 40% by the end of the month, according to Miller and site director Dr. Bruce Cohen, M.D.

The renovation took less than four months to complete and included a retrofit of the hospital’s existing MRI magnet — a newer method that upgrades key components without requiring a full machine replacement, Miller said. Cohen added that the upgrade had been in the works for five years.

The $2 million suite was funded with support from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson’s office.

“This new MRI system is part of our commitment to enhancing imaging services at North Central Bronx Hospital,” said Alfredo Jones, Chief Operating Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.

“Upgrading our existing MRI unit with new technology allows us to enhance productivity and imaging quality while offering our patients greater comfort and safety to deliver outstanding clinical performance.”

