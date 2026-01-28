NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx appoint new chiefs of urology and neurosurgery

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx announced the appointments of new Chief of Urology Grace Hyun, MD, and new Chief of Neurosurgery Nassir Mansour, MD, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, with both of the appointments having become effective on Jan. 1.

Dr. Hyun, who took over the position from Dr. Judy Siegel, previously served as the Director of Pediatric Urology at NYU Langone, where she was also an Associate Professor. After graduating from Cornell University, she completed her Urology residency at Columbia University. She then took on a fellowship in Pediatric Urology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Hyun has multiple publications in pediatric and general urology.

In addition to her extensive medical background, Dr. Hyun is also an acclaimed educator. She has received multiple teaching awards. A nationally recognized leader in her field, she has served on several regional and national committees. On a consistent rate over the last decade-plus, Castle Connolly has named her “Top Doctor,” and New York Magazine named her “Best Doctor.”

Dr. Mansour served as the Chief of Neurosurgery at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center before succeeding Dr. Nrupen Baxi at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx. Prior to that role, he was the Director of Neurosurgery at Mount Carmel Healthcare in Columbus, Ohio.

After earning his medical degree from Omdurman Islamic University in Sudan, Dr. Mansour completed a General Surgery residency at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and then underwent his Neurological residency at the University of Chicago. He then completed a Skull Base Fellowship at Indiana University.

A dedicated researcher, Dr. Mansour has published and presented multiple extensive studies on gliomas, which are malignant tumors of the glial tissue in the central nervous system. He has always brought a patient-centered approach to the surgical team. “I always put my patients first and treat them the same way I want my family to be treated,” Dr. Mansour said.

“Doctors Hyun and Mansour are well-respected national-level leaders, and Jacobi/NCB is thrilled to have them join us in their leadership roles,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx Chief of Surgery Dr. John McNelis said.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Judy Siegel for her tireless leadership, clinical skill and continued support during this transition. We would also like to thank Dr. Nrupen Baxi for his dedicated service as Acting Director of Neurosurgery during this transitional period.”