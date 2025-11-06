Photos: NYC Health + Hospitals hosts events in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Jacobi Hospital hosted a health fair with raffle games, giveaways, snacks and music to raise awareness and inform the community of resources.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx held multiple events throughout October in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Among the events held to educate the public and help raise awareness and funds were an informational health fair, weekly fundraisers and the American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Walk.

Each of these events presented great opportunities for people to honor loved ones affected by breast cancer.

Since early detection can be pivotal to helping save lives, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx emphasized the importance of getting annual screenings and mammograms.

Those interested in scheduling a breast cancer screening or mammogram can call the hospital at (718)-918-5000.