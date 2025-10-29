Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center hosts annual free breast cancer screening event

(Left to right) BOLD student volunteer Victoria Sörries, BOLD Buddy Giovanna Tartarone, BOLD Community Outreach and Engagement Staff Member Rebeca Aragon, BOLD Buddy Alana Howell and BOLD Community Outreach and Engagement Project Manager Bianca Rivera-Peña, PhD.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center (MECCC) held its annual free breast cancer screening event earlier this month at its Breast Cancer Center, located at 1250 Waters Pl. in the Bronx.

Volunteers from Montefiore Einstein’s Bronx Oncology Living Daily (BOLD) program assisted in conducting these screenings.

Approximately 16,700 women in New York State are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, according to Montefiore Einstein. By holding these year-round free screenings, as well as clinical care and research, MECCC aims to reduce incidents of cancer. Additionally, when cancer is found, their goal is to treat it at a stage when the disease is most curable.

Those interested in learning more about the breast cancer screenings offered by Montefiore Einstein can call BOLD at 718-430-3613 or email cancerscreening@ einsteinmed.edu.