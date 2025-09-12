MECCC lung cancer team earns recognition for outstanding care

Montefiore Einstein’s Comprehensive Cancer Center’s (MECCC) lung cancer team has been nationally recognized by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) for providing exceptional care to its patients.

The announcement was made during IASLC’s annual meeting in Barcelona, Spain, with MECCC being the only North American center to earn the Cancer Care Team Award.

The MECCC team included Albert Einstein College of Medicine medical oncologist and professor of oncology and hematology and MECCC associate director of clinical science Dr. Brendon Stiles, Albert Einstein College of Medicine radiation oncologist and professor of radiation oncology Dr. Balazs Halmos, Albert Einstein College of Medicine radiation oncology professor Dr. Nitin Ohri, MECCC nurse navigator Elizabeth Ravera, nurse practitioner Sonia Sebastian, MECCC nurse Betty Silchenstedt and MECCC interventional pulmonologist and assistant professor of medicine at Montefiore Einstein Dr. Daniel DaCosta.

“Our patient-first philosophy, shared by all the members of our team, ensures that every person feels supported throughout their cancer journey,” Dr. Stiles said. “By providing compassionate care that is attuned to the goals and lifestyle of every person who walks through our doors, we’re making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The cancer center, which treats patients with lung cancer and thoracic malignancies, was nominated for this honor by lung cancer survivor Jeanna Dickerson. Dickerson was diagnosed with stage III non-small cell lung carcinoma in her right lung in 2023, when she was 67 years old. The team at MECCC treated her, giving her neoadjuvant immunotherapy, which dramatically shrank the size of the tumor and allowed for a smaller portion of her lung to be removed during surgery. By preserving the lung, recovery was quicker and she was able to have a better quality of life.

“This team gave me the confidence, security and peace that added to my healing,” Dickerson said. “Dr. Stiles knew I was expecting my first grandchild – now, I’m not only recovered from my cancer diagnosis, but this fall we’re celebrating my grandchild’s first birthday.”

In her nomination, Dickerson placed an emphasis on the support provided to her by a nutritionist, a social worker and MECCC’s Bronx Oncology Living Daily (B.O.L.D.) Program, which helps cancer patients and their families address the emotional and spiritual needs.

“I have such pride in helping to run our multidisciplinary team for more than a decade,” Dr. Halmos said. “This award is a testament to both how we work together to care for our patients and most importantly, the many ways we support people, like Ms. Dickerson, in ensuring they can return to living their lives to the fullest.”

The IASLC is solely dedicated to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Over 10,000 lung cancer specialists from around the world are members of this organization.