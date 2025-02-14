Montefiore Einstein leaders honored for their compassion, research and education

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Montefiore Einstein’s Staff and Alumni Association honored several of the hospital system’s leaders for their work in patient care, medical research and medical education.

Among the honorees were 12 house officers and a physician assistant, all celebrated for their exceptional clinical expertise and compassionate patient care.

Dr. Jonathan Alpert, chair of Montefiore Einstein Behavioral Sciences, received special recognition for his inspirational leadership and outstanding contributions to medicine. Colleagues praised his intellect, resilience, and humanity, cementing his legacy within the institution.

Four clinical papers, ranging from the role of anticoagulation in modifying stoke risk to hernia repairs, were also recognized by Montefiore Einstein for advancing science and clinical medicine.