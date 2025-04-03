P.S. 72X students unveil new mural at Montefiore Einstein

P.S. 72X fifth-grade students in front of their mural with (left to right) School Principal Greta Ratjen, Studio in a School Artist Instructor James Reynolds and Montefiore Einstein Otolaryngology Chair and Professor Dr. Richard Smith.

Fifth-grade students from P.S. 72X: Dr. Willim Dorney unveiled a mural they designed and created for the Cochlear Implant room of Montefiore Einstein’s Hutchinson campus on Thursday, March 27.

The mural, titled “Celebrating the Bronx,” is the product of a collaboration between the school, the hospital, and Studio in a School NYC—a visual arts organization that works with public schools and community groups to inspire and enrich young lives through art. The vibrant piece reflects the unique spirit of the borough and celebrates the many reasons Bronx residents take pride in their community.

The presence of the mural in the Cochlear Implant room is meant to help bring a calming and creative presence to the patients there during a vulnerable period for them, when they may learn about hearing loss or start to hear for the first time.

The fifth graders were joined at the unveiling by P.S. 72X Principal Greta Ratjen, Studio in a School Artist Instructor James Reynolds and Montefiore Einstein Otolaryngology Chair and Professor Dr. Richard Smith. Mugs of the artwork were given out to the students.