Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital earns prestigious award for nursing advocacy, practice and research

The Jack D. Weiler Hospital at Montefiore Einstein announced it earned the Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award for their excellence in nursing advocacy, practice and research on Wednesday, July 23.

The emergency department at Jack D. Weiler Hospital treats more than 70,000 patients each year. The department has earned multiple accolades from the Emergency Nurses Association in the past, including the Lantern Award in 2024. The Emergency Nurses Association has also recognized the hospital’s emergency department for its redesigned triage process, interdisciplinary huddles, professional development and successful implementation of new technology.

“Our ED, located in the heart of the Bronx, is a place where our team is constantly navigating decisions that carry the weight of saving lives,” Montefiore Einstein Emergency Service Line Assistant Vice President and Albert Einstein College of Medicine Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine Janine Llamzon, DNP, MS, AGNP-C, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, said. “With teamwork, trust and shared purpose, we bring hope and healing – this is why we earned the Lantern Award. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The hospital fostered confidence and clinical skills to prepare the next generation of nurses through initiatives like pairing seasoned professionals with novice and new-to-ED nurses.

“Working as an ED nurse was a dream of mine since middle school, and with the encouragement of our unit-based educators, nurse managers, directors, nurse practitioners and medical staff, I completed my Master of Science in Nursing in Education,” said Emely Gonzalez, MSN, RN, an eight-year veteran of the department. “My coworkers have become my family and our structured debriefing sessions enable us to reflect, learn and support each other. Each day I look forward to the privilege of providing care during some of the most critical moments in our patients’ lives.”

Thanks in large part to the Jack D. Weiler Hospital’s continuous culture of learning, there have been many clinical enhancements made, including moving patients who could be upright rather than in beds or stretchers to areas of the emergency department designed for the required level of care. As a result of this shift, there has been more effective communication, expedited care and patient privacy.

Nurses there are also able to effectively monitor completion times for x-rays, CT scans and other tests through an electronic tracking board embedded in the electronic health record. Additionally, there is a mobile medication scanning device to assist in more accurate dosing of medications.

“Having new technology at our fingertips enables us to best advocate on our patients’ behalf,” said Kayla McFarlane, MSN, RN, CEN, clinical director of the Weiler Division’s Emergency Department. “I’m inspired by the transformative advances we’ve already seen and look forward to continuing to reimagine what’s possible.”