Montefiore’s ‘Rollin’ Colon’ helps teach community about colorectal cancer

In an effort to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, the Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center hosted an interactive event on Friday, March 28, featuring a ten-foot-tall inflatable colon known as the “Rollin’ Colon.”

Held in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the event aimed to educate Bronx residents about the prevention, early detection, and treatment of the disease, which has become increasingly common among younger adults. Colorectal cancer is currently the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in New York City.

Attendees were invited to walk through the giant inflatable colon to learn how cancer develops and spreads, while speaking directly with Montefiore’s clinical team. The center also provided printed educational materials, along with resources to encourage early screening and intervention.

Montefiore experts emphasized the importance of colonoscopies, which remain the only cancer screening method that can detect and remove precancerous growths during the same procedure.

The cancer center is known for its innovative approach to colon cancer care, offering services like FIT testing—a noninvasive, at-home stool test that detects signs of colorectal cancer—and virtual colonoscopies. Montefiore has also introduced AI-powered virtual patient navigators that follow up with patients who miss their colonoscopy appointments, aiming to increase screening rates and save lives through early detection.

Montefiore officials say they are committed to ensuring access to cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials for Bronx residents and beyond.