Photos: BP Gibson’s Office holds Breast Cancer Awareness Month resource event

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s Office kicked off October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a special resource event on Wednesday, Oct. 1, outside Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.

The event, held in partnership with Essen Health Care and the American Cancer Society, featured tables set up by NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and Essen Health Care that provided community members with valuable resources, including free mammogram referrals, upcoming events, gifts and more.

Spreading awareness to community members about breast cancer is very important to these organizations, as early detection of the disease can prove to be life-saving. Additionally, not everyone may be able to afford getting screened, making the free mammogram screenings all the more important.

Attendees of the event were asked to wear pink to show their support for the cause and to help spread the messages of early detection, treatment and hope.