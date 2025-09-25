Photos: NYC Health + Hospitals honor 9/11 victims at memorial on Jacobi campus

NYC Health + Hospitals leadership, doctors, nurses and staff members joined local elected officials, community leaders and relatives of 9/11 victims to honor the lives lost that day on the 24th anniversary.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx held a memorial ceremony to honor those lost on 9/11 during its 24th anniversary.

Hospital leadership, doctors, nurses and staff members were joined by elected officials, community leaders and relatives of victims at the 9/11 Memorial on the Jacobi campus, where all those present paid their respects to those who died that day.

The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem, a prayer, poetry and a reading of the approximately 200 Bronx residents who died in the terrorist attacks.

The names of the victims were read aloud by New York State Senators Jamaal Bailey and Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblymembers Michael Benedetto and John Zaccaro Jr., New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farias and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson.