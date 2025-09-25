Photos: NYC Health + Hospitals honor 9/11 victims at memorial on Jacobi campus
By Ethan MarshallPosted on
NYC Health + Hospitals leadership, doctors, nurses and staff members joined local elected officials, community leaders and relatives of 9/11 victims to honor the lives lost that day on the 24th anniversary.
Hospital leadership, doctors, nurses and staff members were joined by elected officials, community leaders and relatives of victims at the 9/11 Memorial on the Jacobi campus, where all those present paid their respects to those who died that day.