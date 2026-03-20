Angela Carter appointed new chief of nursing of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

Angela Carter has been named the new chief of nursing at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx named Dr. Angela Carter, DNP, NE-BC, CPHQ, as the new chief of nursing on Friday, March 13.

A dedicated nursing professional, Dr. Carter has more than two decades of experience. She has committed her professional life to quality improvement, teamwork and patient safety.

Dr. Carter worked at Vanderbilt Health in her native home of Nashville, Tennessee. There, she oversaw an acute care facility with a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient services and helped transform the hospital into a nationally recognized institution.

The Leapfrog Group gave Vanderbilt Health seven consecutive “A” safety grades during this period, reflecting a commitment to patient safety and demonstrating great patient outcomes. She also helped ensure the facility received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which exemplified nursing excellence in all aspects of evidence-based, multidisciplinary and patient care and satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angela Carter as Chief of Nursing for the Jacobi Campus,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx CEO Christopher Mastromano said. “Dr. Carter is an accomplished, well-respected nursing leader who has committed her professional life to patient safety, teamwork and quality improvement. We believe she will make an excellent addition to our team and hospital community.”

Dr. Carter has also previously served as the chief nursing officer and quality management officer in the Veterans Affairs system. In these roles, she oversaw five level-one academic hospitals and dozens more outpatient clinics in Tennessee and Kentucky. She also worked at the Memphis VA Medical Center as the director of patient care services.

Across all these roles, she helped foster physician-nurse partnerships, supported shared governance, helped drive protocols to reduce hospital-related infections, expanded the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies, implemented policies to prevent patient falls, achieved top-performing employee engagement scores in the nation and promoted evidence-based practices that resulted in innovations shared nationally.

Prior to all these roles, Dr. Carter spent time working as the chief nurse for specialty clinics at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. This academic healthcare system has 23 locations across three states, including 21 outpatient clinics. She helped improve patient access for outpatient services and developed staffing models to improve clinic operations.

Another previous role that Dr. Carter once held was the Patient Safety Program deputy quality manager at the United States Naval Hospital in Naples, Italy.

“I am honored to join NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi | North Central Bronx,” Dr. Carter said. “I look forward to advancing the mission by ensuring patients and their families receive compassionate, high-quality care, supporting exceptional clinical practice, strengthening interprofessional partnerships and actively engaging with the communities we serve.”

Some of Dr. Carter’s other accolades include being a member of the American Nurses Association, the Tennessee Hospital Association, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and the National Association for Healthcare Quality, being a published author in the field of delirium and falls prevention for mental health patients and volunteering for Hands on Nashville, Feed the Homeless, and a women and children’s shelter in Nashville.