New minimally invasive vascular surgery procedures now offered at Jacobi and North Central Bronx Hospitals

Vascular Surgeon Dr. Hayavadhan Thuppal, MD, RVPI, is now conducting two minimally invasive procedures at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx that can help minimize the risks of complications and make recovery time quicker.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx announced on Monday, March 23, that they have begun offering two types of minimally invasive vascular surgery procedures, Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) and Percutaneous Transmural Arterial Bypass (PTAB), which were not previously available in the Bronx.

Both TCAR and PTAB are conducted at the Jacobi and North Central Bronx Hospitals by vascular surgeon Dr. Hayavadhan Thuppal, MD, RPVI, who brings nine years of experience to this role.

He is a board-certified vascular surgeon who went to medical school at the University of Toledo before completing his general surgery residency at Montefiore Medical Center. He finished his surgery fellowship at Allegheny Health Network.

Since joining Jacobi Hospital in September 2024, Dr. Thuppal has strived to make vascular surgery and its innovations accessible to the Bronx community.

TCAR involves removing blockages in the arteries leading to the brain, thus helping to prevent the risk of strokes. This procedure offers a much lower risk of complications or stroke, compared to open surgery or traditional carotid stenting. Additionally, patients who undergo TCAR typically only need to spend one night in the hospital after the procedure.

PTAB entails the removal of blockages in the arteries leading to the legs and feet in order to prevent the need for amputation. Large incisions are not necessary for this PTAB, unlike with alternative procedures. Additionally, recovery time and the chances of the patient suffering from complications associated with open surgery are reduced with PTAB.

“Both of these procedures demonstrate our commitment as a department and as a hospital to providing contemporary and safe treatments to our patients, while continuing to keep their care centralized and consistent at Jacobi and North Central Bronx Hospitals,” Dr. Thuppal said.

Ten patients who suffered from blocked arteries to the brain have already undergone TCAR at Jacobi Hospital, reducing their risks of stroke. Another patient has been treated with PTAB, with their foot wounds almost healed.

“I was initially very nervous going into Transcarotid Artery surgery and anxious about the outcome,” said Liz, a NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi patient.

“During my hospital stay, I received great care from Dr. Thuppal and his team. I deeply appreciated their attentiveness and commitment to my well-being. Thanks to the caring team, a challenging experience became much easier to endure. Their support made a significant difference in my recovery and overall experience with the surgery.”

Patients eligible for TCAR include patients who have had a stroke in the past or who suffer from asymptomatic severe carotid artery stenosis. PTAB candidates must have severe peripheral arterial disease, which may include constant foot pain or non-healing wounds.

Those interested in learning more about NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi can call them at (718)-918-5000.